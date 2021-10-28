what do the tattoos on Ben Affleck’s body mean?

Who would have known that Batman had Ben Affleck there are a lot of frankly weird tattoos hiding behind the suit. Ayda together with Men 24 understand what he put on his body, and what these drawings mean to him.

I was young. It was fun and cool. I’m sorry, but this is a good lesson for decisions that have important and lasting consequences.

– Ben commented on his tattoos in an interview.

1. Dolphin

Ben drew a dolphin on the right edge of the lower back.

Meaning: This tattoo, almost never seen in Ben’s photographs, is a cover for Ben’s previous drawing, which contained the name of his ex. They dated in high school.

2. Giant phoenix

All over Ben Affleck’s back is stuffed with a huge phoenix tattoo.

Meaning: Ben got noticed when his giant tattoo was spotted filming shirtless scenes for his Netflix movie Triple Frontier. Ben had previously stated that it was a temporary tattoo, but later added that it was real and important. True, he jokingly calls this tattoo “the phoenix that rises from the ass”…



On the back of Ben Affleck, you can see a giant phoenix / Photo BACKGRID

3. O.V.

Ben Affleck has a mysterious tattoo with the letters OV on his shoulder blade, as well as MOH NON-TE above them and TA OR below them.



Tattoos with mysterious letters on the body of Ben Affleck / Photo bodyartguru

4. Cross and flowers

Ben has a huge cross on his left bicep surrounded by many flowers.

Meaning: these flowers painted around the cross are an updated version of his old tattoo on the same shoulder. It used to be upside downth cross with rhombuses and ace of spades cards.



On the left bicep there is a huge cross and flowers around it / Photo BACKGRID

5. Barbed wire with a tree and a strip of roses

A tree and a strip of roses appeared where there was a barbed wire tattoo on the right bicep.

Ben Affleck is an example of those actors who don’t regret their tattoos too much. He simply interrupts old and not very successful new ones. The main thing is not to get to the black scored hands.

