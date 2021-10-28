What is behind the new exacerbation in the south-east of Ukraine

Mikko Kinnunen, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine, called on all parties to the conflict in Donbass to prevent further escalation of the situation. According to him, the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the ministry recorded an increase in tension in the region.

“The SMM reported an increase in tensions along the contact line and an increase in the presence of heavy equipment in the withdrawal zone. Raising issues related to the use of prohibited equipment and weapons systems, I called on all parties to adhere to their obligations and not to allow further escalation, ”Kinnunen said in a statement.

Representative of the German Foreign Ministry Andrea Sasse made similar demands on the parties to the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine. She called on the parties to de-escalate, and also expressed concern about the increase in the use of heavy weapons in the Donbass, which is in violation of the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side responded to the criticism of Berlin quite sharply. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that Kiev categorically rejects the warning of the German Foreign Ministry.

“Ukraine has a legal right to self-defense when its territory is bombed day and night with Russian heavy weapons, and when civilians and soldiers are killed. Therefore, we call on the federal government, instead of expressing concern about the dramatic situation in the occupied territories, to redouble its efforts as a mediator to convene the Normandy summit in Berlin, as agreed, and put Moscow in its place, ”the diplomat said.

What is happening in Donbass

The concern of the OSCE and Germany is related to the consistent deterioration of the situation in the south-east of Ukraine. Tension in Donbass has been growing since the end of summer, when in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR) they started talking about an increase in the number of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of which there were killed and wounded on both sides.

The cases of mutual or unilateral attacks between Ukraine and the DPR with the LPR are by no means a sensation, but their intensity has noticeably decreased since the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement last year. Moreover, incidents often directly related to military positions, but since August 2021, there has been a noticeable increase in attacks on civilian targets.

Following an increase in the intensity of shelling in September, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, lifted all restrictions on return fire for the Ukrainian military in the conflict zone by a special directive, which was one of the main provisions when concluding a ceasefire agreement.

This was followed by an increase in the number of attacks, and then more serious steps, including, as reported by various media outlets, the pulling of equipment to settlements near the contact line of the parties. In October, the aggravation intensified even more – at the beginning of the month, the Ukrainian side captured the representative of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire in Donbass (JCCC) Andrey Kosyak.

The culmination of the current deterioration of the situation was the events of the end of October. First, Ukraine first used the Turkish Bayraktar attack drone, thereby violating the provisions on the armistice of the parties, and then a group of AFU scouts penetrated and captured the village of Staromaryevka, located in the “gray zone” between the territory of the DPR and Ukraine.

Why Kiev aggravates

The parties to the conflict often blame each other for the deterioration of the situation in Donbass, but the DPR and LPR, unlike Ukraine, have not yet resorted to forays into the “gray zone”. From the point of view of the head of the DPR Foreign Ministry Natalia Nikonorova, Kiev deliberately seeks to escalate the conflict in order to divert the attention of Ukrainians from the problems in the country.

“Ukrainian government under the leadership [президента Украины Владимира] Zelenskiy is simply trying to divert attention from the catastrophic socio-economic situation in this state by fueling an escalation in the Donbass. Moreover, for this purpose, the Ukrainian leadership is ready to cause fire on its own servicemen, ”Nikonorova pointed out.

In parallel with the aggravation in southeastern Ukraine, Kiev stepped up attempts to organize a meeting within the framework of the “Normandy format”, and also intensified criticism of Russia due to the rise in energy prices in Europe and the alleged infringement of the interests of the Ukrainian side with the help of Nord Stream 2 …

The meeting in the “Normandy format” is largely hindered by the fact that there is still no progress on Donbass issues. In fact, the settlement of the conflict is frozen, the work of the trilateral subgroup on this issue is at a standstill, of which the parties accuse each other. In addition, the Ukrainian authorities still refuse to implement the political part of the Minsk agreements, especially in the context of direct dialogue with the self-proclaimed republics.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Strana.ua, Kiev is spinning aggravation in Donbass in order to get Europe and the United States to block the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the launch of which could seriously reduce the need for gas transit through Ukraine. According to the publication, the plan of the Ukrainian authorities is quite simple: to provoke Russia to a tough response on Donbass and try to disrupt the commissioning of the project on this topic.

From the point of view of Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, Ukraine is indeed escalating in the Donbass in pursuit of military and political goals.

“Kiev is trying to provoke Russia into a series of tough retaliatory measures so that European countries impose sanctions against Moscow, within which the certification of Nord Stream 2 may be delayed or some new measures of economic coercion may be introduced against the Russian side. And new provocations are likely to be constant. They will alternate with periods of relative calm, ”the expert told Gazeta.Ru.

Oleg Bondarenko, director of the Foundation for Progressive Politics, partly agrees with this. In his opinion, Kiev’s actions are “a test for lice for Moscow,” an attempt to determine Russia’s readiness to take tough steps in the Donbass.

“This is such a test for lice:“ What if we do this? How will the Russians behave? ” There is information that the Ukrainian military captured 37 Russian citizens from a village on the line of contact. If it is confirmed, then Moscow will not be able to stand aside and will have to react. And, of course, Russia will be provoked to use force, ”the expert noted.

Will Kiev be able to provoke Moscow

At the moment, no “tough measures” by Russia have been followed due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbass. The Kremlin limited itself to expressing regret over the destabilization of the situation in the region, including through the use of a Turkish drone by Ukraine. The question of a meeting in the “Normandy format” still remains in limbo. And the certification of Nord Stream 2 continues without any restrictions.

Experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru agree that Ukraine’s plan to force Moscow to take any retaliatory steps is unlikely to work. According to Oleg Bondarenko from the Fund for Progressive Politics, such provocations are likely to lead nowhere.

“Now in Europe, according to the famous expression of Henry Kissinger, it is not clear who to call to talk to the EU. Angela Merkel is already acting. Chancellor of Germany, and French President Emmanuel Macron has elections on his nose. That is, everyone, to put it mildly, is not up to the “Normandy format”. The support of Kiev from the European Union now can only be inertial, so to speak on a knurled basis. More active can only be from Washington. But everything will depend on the actions that can be taken in the Donbass, ”the expert explained.

At the same time, Bogdan Bezpalko from the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine failed to achieve the desired effect, despite the use of a Turkish drone and the capture of a village in the “gray zone”.

“Within the framework of all these actions, there were no measures on the part of Russia against Ukraine. That is, a no-fly zone was not introduced, a strike was not struck – nothing of what the Armed Forces of Ukraine hoped for did not take place. Therefore, there are still no grounds for imposing sanctions against Moscow or delaying Nord Stream 2, “the expert summed up.