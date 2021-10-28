What the Jolie and Pitt twins look like

Angelina Jolie continues to delight fans, appearing in public without a beau, but with numerous children. This time, on the red carpet, the stellar mother was accompanied by five already completely grown children.

At the English premiere of The Eternals, in which Jolie played one of the main roles, the actress appeared in the company of Shiloh’s daughters, Zakhara, Maddox’s son, and the twins Vivienne and Knox. Only Pax, another son of the actress, was absent from a large family.

Fans were delighted with the joint picture of Angelina with children. Judging by the photo, even as teenagers, children do not hesitate to accompany their mother everywhere and demonstrate their love for her. Vivienne, who is already 13 years old, has turned into a real princess. In all the photos, she touchingly snuggles up to her mother, and Angelina slightly hugs her matured daughter.

“What tenderness”, “Very touching”, “Wonderful children, twins look so much like Angelina”, “When did they grow up like that ?!” – they write on the Web.

The outfits of the famous family deserved special praise from the audience. For this appearance, Jolie chose a fluffy black skirt and a spacious white shirt; the actress threw a loose-fitting jacket over her shoulders. Maddox, who is already 20 years old, in a gray jacket and jeans to match, looks like a very adult and serious man, his 13-year-old brother Knox is not far behind – he played a t-shirt with a bright print with a strict black suit.

Jolie’s daughters wore dresses for the red carpet. Zakhara preferred a bright yellow mini, Vivienne chose a white, airy dress to the middle of the knee, and 15-year-old Shiloh, who had recently wanted to become a boy, decided to “replay” the image of Jolie herself by altering the dress from Dior. In a long dress with a floral print of her choice, the actress appeared in 2019 during the Los Angeles promotional campaign of the second part of “Maleficent”. By the way, the daughters of the Hollywood star have been adhering to the principles of reasonable consumption for a long time, which Jolie herself, according to her, is only glad. Zakhara also gladly tries on things from her mother’s wardrobe and goes out into the world.