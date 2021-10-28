what to watch in the cinema – RT in Russian

The most anticipated premiere of the week in the Russian box office is the comedy science fiction film “The Main Hero” with Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star plays a bank clerk who discovers he is living inside a video game. Also on the big screens you can see Leos Carax’s musical “Annette”, which opened the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The main roles in the film were played by Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. Other releases of the week include the American-Serbian thriller “Don’t Breathe 2” and the adventure tape for the family audience “Theodosia Fairy Tale” from Russian filmmakers.

“Protagonist” (Free Guy)

In the fantastic film “The Main Character”, the star of “Deadpool” and “The Proposals” Ryan Reynolds will appear in the usual comedy role. Reynolds played the guy – an ordinary bank clerk, whose every day is no different from the previous one. One day the Guy finds out that he lives inside a cruel video game. He is also a non-playable character, which keeps his desires, interests, habits, abilities, and accomplishments unchanged. Then the hero decides to turn his monotonous life and come up with his own story. However, the head of the company distributing the game, Antvan performed by Taiki Waititi, does not agree with the intentions of the Guy. Antvan decides to remove the rebel from the program.

Despite the fact that the main action of the film takes place within a video game, director Sean Levy (Real Steel, Night at the Museum) believes that the guy’s story is universal.

“It’s about a mindset change that I think we all yearn for. Perhaps our life can be greater than what we have been given. Maybe life doesn’t have to be something that just happens to me? Maybe this is something that I can create and define myself? Maybe I can rewrite my history along the way. It seems to me that this is a basic and universal human desire, ”says the director.

The film is full of both spectacular special effects, with the help of which the filmmakers tried to show a computer game from the inside, and traditional action scenes.

Annette

The plot of the dramatic musical by Leos Carax is centered on a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and an opera singer (Marion Cotillard). They have a daughter, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny. With the advent of the child, the life of the main characters changes radically.

The main themes of the film are self-centeredness and envy that Driver’s hero feels because his beloved has achieved the best results in her career.

“(Movie. – RT) tells about the dangers of narcissism and how, paradoxically, such an obsession with oneself can be the cause of both success and failure. About the thirst that drives ambitious people, as well as the poison that gradually destroys everything they have achieved, ”writes Variety author Peter Debrugge.

While working on the film, Driver and Cotillard performed vocals on their own. It is interesting that the songs were recorded not in the studio, but right on the site, which became a serious challenge for the artists.

“Our film had a live recording, which meant that every body movement was reflected in the sound of the singing, and we recorded many scenes when we sang live. I practiced singing in active movement: when I ran, walked or bent over. You cannot imagine how difficult it is to sing, pretending to smoke a cigarette, ”said Marion Cotillard.

In July 2021, Leos Carax’s tape opened the Cannes Film Festival. The film was greeted with a five-minute standing ovation and was subsequently awarded Best Directing and Composer’s Work. Rotten Tomatoes has a 69% freshness rating. Viewers rated it higher – 87%.

Don’t Breathe 2

In the second part of the thriller Don’t Breathe, Stephen Lang returns to the role of Norman Nordstrom, a blind Gulf War veteran. The action of the tape takes place about five years after the events of the first film. Nordstrom lives in the wilderness and brings up a girl, orphaned after a fire. He will have to meet the bandits again. This time, the criminals are hunting for the protagonist’s ward.

As the author of the portal Screenrant Lindsay Desroche notes, Nordstrom, represented by the villain in the first film, is likely to be portrayed in a more favorable light this time.

“The plot of Don’t Breathe 2 leaves viewers wondering if Nordstrom’s story is really a tragic story about the transformation of a victim into a villain, or if he became a kind of hero who atone for some of his sins. This is a moot point considering what he is putting his daughter’s killer through, what he was trying to accomplish in regards to the child as a “replacement” for his daughter, and the fact that he intended to use Rocky for the same reproductive purposes before she escaped. “, – notes Desroches.

The first part of the story was released in 2016 and grossed over $ 157.8 million with a budget of $ 9.9 million.

“Theodosia fairy tale”

The boy Mitya and his dad come to the Crimea to visit their grandfather. There Mitya finds a book, with the help of which he gets to the magical land of Dreams. Its inhabitants are going through difficult times. After some events, they began to age rapidly and became so scary that they are now forced to wear “masks of happiness.” To help her new friends, Mitya will have to go through many dangerous and exciting adventures.

The roles in the tape were performed by Lyubov Tolkalina, Nikolay Nechaev, Evgeny Zhuravkin and others.

“For me, several days of filming were a wonderful opportunity to immerse myself in childhood, that is, to feel like a child and ask myself questions: who are you in this world, what is your dream, and what do you really dream about. It seems to me that everyone who watches this film will ask himself these questions, ”Zhuravkin suggested.

The director of the film was Natalia Lebedeva, a debutante in full length. The operator of the project is Alisher Khamidkhodjaev, who participated in the filming of such films as “Arrhythmia”, “Everyone will die, but I will stay”, “Storm” and “Live”.