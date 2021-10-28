Which shopping centers in Tver can be accessed without QR codes

As follows from the document, by the end of October 2021, people over 18 years old can visit shopping and shopping and entertainment centers with an area of ​​more than 1000 square meters (for Tver) and 800 square meters (for other settlements) with QR codes about vaccination or illness, or with a certificate of a medical outlet with a fresh PCR test.

Afanasy.biz has compiled a list of shopping centers in Tver. It turned out that most of them have an area of ​​much more than 1000 square meters, that is, their management is obliged to check QR codes and information from visitors. The requirements of the resolution do not include the Elita shopping center on Golovinsky Val, Sonnet shopping center on Chaikovskogo Avenue, Afanasy Nikitin business center on the embankment of the same name and Svobodny business center on the lane of the same name.

Yandex helps to navigate the restrictions. Now he marks the shopping center on the maps, to enter which you need a QR code. We add that the information is not always up-to-date – for example, on October 28, it was possible to get to the Yamskaya shopping center on Vagzhanova street without a QR code, although, according to Yandex, it is needed here.

In addition, the situation with stand-alone hypermarkets remains unclear. The resolution does not mention that they need QR codes, although eyewitnesses report that they were asked for codes at the entrance to one of the large Tver hypermarkets.

Shopping centers in Tver (exclamation points are marked with shopping centers with an area of ​​less than 1000 square meters):

1. Shopping center RIO – 45,000 m2

2. Shopping park No. 1 (including Globus) – 25,000 m2

3. Shopping center Credo – 4 613 m2

4. Shopping center Rubin-2 – 53,551 m2

5. Shopping center Rubin – 55,000 m2

6. TC Olympus – 21,650 m2

7. Shopping center Zavolzhsky – 3673 m2

8. Quality Department Tandem – 36,000 m2

9. Shopping center Babylon – 21,889 m2

10. Shopping center Univer – 3 622 m2

11. Shopping center Yamskaya – 13 401 m2

12. Shopping center Seven Seas – 3,500 m2

13. Shopping center Yuzhny – 10 668 m2

14. Shopping center Depot – 6,000 m2

15. TC Tretyakovsky – 1 449 m2

16. Altair shopping center – 1,328.3 m2

17. Shopping center Mozhaisky – 15,000 m2

18. Sretenka shopping center – 4,157 m2

19. TC Paradise – 4,157 m2

20. TC Irtysh – 8 889 m2

21. Shopping center VpohoD – 4 500 m2

22. TC Taisiya – 1 216 m2

23.Domino shopping center – 7,500 m2

24. Shopping center Dune – 5,021 m2

25. TC Flagman – 2,452 m2

26. Shopping center Shopping complex Babylon-b – 23,000 m2

27. Shopping center Hermes – 1,014 m2

28. Trade and office center Lazurny – 4 132 m2

29. Shopping center Vostok – 6 646 m2

30. Multifunctional complex Kalina Center – 50,000 m2

! 31. Elita shopping center – less than 1000 m2

32. Wholesale and retail center “Flora Tver” in B. Peremerki – 3,500 m2

33.Sputnik shopping center – 1565 m2

! 34. POC Sonnet – 642 m2

35. TC Iceberg – 7,113 m2

36. Shopping center Pyramid – 11 585 m2

37. Shopping gallery Swallow – more than 1,000 m2

38. Shopping center Factory – 2,194 m2

39. Shopping center Raduzhny – 3,572 m2

40. Gallery of shops on Prospekt Pobedy – more than 1,000 m2

41. TC Tver – 3,500 m2

! 42. BC Afanasy Nikitin – 579 m2

43. Shopping center Vostochny – 10,520 m2

44. Shopping center Mayakovka – 1,624 m2

45. Shopping center Pobeda – 25,726 m2

46. ​​TC Gulliver – 43,700 m2

47. Shopping center Na Silikatke – 1,346 m2

48. Trade and office center Proletarka – 3,039 m2

49. Molodezhny shopping center – 5367 m2

50. Shopping center Best – 1572 m2

51. Shopping center Chocolate – more than 1,000 m2

52. Shopping center Mega (3 units) – more than 1,000 m2

53. Shopping center Vagzhanka – over 1,000 m2

54. Marta shopping center – more than 1,000 m2

! 55. BC Svobodny – 705 m2

56. Shopping center on Suvorov street – 3500 m2

57. Shopping center Joy – 7,751 m2

58. Leroy Merlin shopping center – 10,000 m2

Etc.

Freestanding hypermarkets:

1. Metro Cash & Carry – 8,000 m2

2. Magnet Family – over 1000 m2

3. Carousel – 12 904 m2

4. Shopping center Maria – more than 1,000 m2

5. Tape – 8,000 m2