Who will work in Tatarstan on non-working days: the Operations Headquarters explains

From October 30 to November 7, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin introduced non-working days with the same wages throughout Russia to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus infection. By the decision of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, together with the Operational Headquarters to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Tatarstan, non-working days will begin in the same way as in most regions – from October 30.

Today at a press conference at the Tatar-inform news agency it became known how Tatarstan will live these days.

Unvaccinated over 60 years old – a week at home

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva announced that from October 30, mandatory self-isolation will be introduced for residents over 60 years old who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill within the past six months.

Where will it be possible with a QR code?

Restrictive measures in Tatarstan will continue until the epidemiological situation improves. That is, the restrictions introduced today will remain in effect after November 7.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the measures established in the Republic of Tatarstan are tougher than in the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The restrictions introduced on October 30 will be in effect until the sanitary situation improves,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva.

Fazleeva added that the epidemiological situation is assessed by many parameters, including the number of cases and the number of vaccinated…

During non-working days, cafes and restaurants will continue their work, but only for visitors with a QR code confirming vaccination or a disease that has been transferred within the last six months.

Exception – takeaway service, delivery of orders, catering at airports and train stations and banquet services.

Also, upon presentation of a personal QR code by Tatarstan citizens over 18 years old, it will be possible to get to sports centers, swimming pools, fitness clubs and water parks.

You also need a QR code to enter shopping and shopping and entertainment centers and retail facilities for non-food products with a sales area of ​​more than 150 square meters.

According to Fazleeva, the MFC will continue to work as before. All vaccination points will also be open.

Theaters, cinemas and circuses will continue to operate from October 30 to November 7.

“We rank theaters as cultural events. For cultural institutions: theaters, cinemas, circuses, we have provided a separate clause of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, we ask you to be guided by it, ”said Marina Patyashina, head of the Rospotrebnadzor Department for Tatarstan.

Spectacular and entertainment is a different kind of events, emphasized the vice-premier of the republic Leyla Fazleeva. The speakers listed: these include large concerts with a massive presence of people with pop artists, fashion shows, festivals.

“We need to separate the concepts: an entertainment event and a cultural event. In the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, the regions were instructed to establish the operating mode of cultural institutions, not entertainment institutions, ”added Fazleeva.

Now half of the seats in the cinema, theaters, circus and at concerts should be free, while no more than 500 people can be at the event.

The hall can be filled up to 70%, for this it is necessary to vaccinate all personnel and organizers against coronavirus and notify the sanitary and anti-epidemic commission of the republic 7 days before the start of the event. Spectators will be allowed in only by QR codes.

What’s prohibited?

On non-working days, it is prohibited to conduct any entertainment and entertainment events and other mass gatherings. Such entertainment for children is also prohibited.

Cafes and restaurants will be closed at night. At airports, train stations and at road service facilities outside settlements, catering can be operated at night.

After midnight, all shops will be suspended, with the exception of pharmacies and gas stations. Baths and saunas will also be unavailable at night.

“It is prohibited to carry out activities of entertainment centers and complexes, entertainment units in shopping centers, shopping and entertainment centers, attractions located in the premises of bookmakers, computer and Internet clubs, bowling alleys, pawnshops,” said Leila Fazleeva.

Until November 7, there will be no fairs and sales exhibitions outside retail facilities, you can trade outdoors.

Children under 18 years old in shopping and shopping and entertainment centers will be required to stay with their parents.

What restrictions will be introduced in November?

To stop the spread of the new coronavirus infection, new Covid restrictions will come into force on November 15.

To visit theaters, cinemas, circuses, concert halls, official sports, sports, cultural events, you will need a QR code.

The person will have to confirm the ownership of the QR code with a document.

“A norm has been laid, which provides for the obligation of the person himself to confirm the ownership of the certificate with a QR code by presenting an identity document,” said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan Alexei Sokolov.

If a Tatarstan citizen does not want to show his passport or driver’s license to confirm that the QR code belongs to him, he will not be allowed into the shopping center or fitness room.

“Otherwise, if the guard did not make sure and let such a citizen pass, he is responsible. Under certain circumstances, we will consider the actions of persons who use not their own or forged documents, ”added Sokolov.

Who will work on non-working days – should be on the list

Leila Fazleeva recalled that organizations and individual entrepreneurs must determine the number of their employees who will work on non-working days.

“The enterprise removes the number of people that ensures the life of the object,” explained the vice-premier of the republic.

Tatarstan healthcare organizations will continue to work. They will ensure compliance with restrictive measures, and provide medical assistance to the population in full.