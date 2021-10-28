Why Bitcoin Could Crash After BTC ETF Approval? From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Despite a bullish consolidation over the weekend that pushed bitcoin high around $ 57K on Monday and gave hope for a potential test of the next $ 60K level, several risky developments are expected in the next few weeks. change the whole BTC trend.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is due to decide on two bitcoin exchange-traded funds (BTC ETFs) next week and another two weeks later. It is believed that after the rejection of many proposals to create a BTC ETF, this time the SEC will approve either one or more of these funds.

The potential approval of ETFs, which the SEC will decide on in the coming weeks, stems from the fact that these funds plan to trade bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world’s largest derivatives market, rather than directly. The head of the SEC, Gary Gensler, has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that the Commission is more relaxed about ETFs, which are based on futures traded on a regulated market.

This is corroborated by his remarks at a conference on the future of asset management in North America held last week: “We have begun reviewing applications under the Investment Company Act for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) wishing to invest in bitcoin futures traded on the CME. and I’m looking forward to the decisions. “

The Commission will start making specific decisions on each fund as early as next Monday: on the ProShares Bitcoin ETF on October 18, on Invesco on October 19, and a week later – on October 25 – on Van Eck and Valkyrie.

Why is this event so eagerly awaited by all Bitcoin fans around the world? Because the next bullish catalyst that will drive Bitcoin to new all-time highs depends on the SEC’s decision regarding the future of the BTC ETF. Bitcoin funds will be able to provide easy access to this digital currency for millions of Americans, which will lead to a massive influx of fresh money in BTC, which means a mechanical “bullish” increase in the price of this crypto coin.

Despite the signals about the possible approval of Bitcoin by the SEC, and the fact that the very logic suggests the impact of such a decision on the growth of BTC, the reality may be completely different. That is why do not forget the famous saying that exists in the stock market: “Buy rumors, sell facts.”

In practice, following this adage is expressed in a market tendency to grow only at the stage of waiting for good news, after which, when the good news is confirmed, the market falls due to profit taking.

In the memory of analysts, there are at least 2 real cases that fully confirm the saying. So, in 2017, the market grew on expectations that CME would issue bitcoin futures. The market did rise then “to the moon” – by 2,440% when the futures were listed. But the bull market was immediately replaced by a bear market, and the story ended with a fall of 83%.

The second case is more recent: the market was agitated by the IPO of Coinbase (NASDAQ :), and on the day of the first public trading of this crypto exchange, bitcoin rose 822%, reaching a maximum of $ 64,863, after which a bear market began, and it fell 53%.

Is there a guarantee that this will not happen again? In any case, whatever the SEC’s decision, the next two weeks could be decisive for Bitcoin.

