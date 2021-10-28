Will Smith’s wife spoke about sex with the actor

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith are becoming more outspoken about their personal lives. After shocking statements about mutual betrayal, the couple shares intimate details of their marriage.

So, in a conversation with Gwyneth Peltrow, a 50-year-old woman talked about how she maintains a sex life with her husband.

As Jada recalls, she has been with Will since the age of 22, so they had to go a long way in order to ultimately get real pleasure from intimacy.

Smith’s wife explained that at first the man did not understand her desires, but at that time she believed that he should read her mind. So for a certain period, lovers tried to deal with this problem.

I expected my partner to know what I want. It’s like: “You love me, so you have to know everything. You have to read my mind.” No, this is a big mistake.

– said the star.

She added that only after a frank conversation, partners will be able to improve their sex life. Later, Jada wrote on her Twitter that she never had problems in the bedroom with her beloved, but this does not coincide with what she said before.

Source: people