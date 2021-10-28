Worst baked goods for health named

Whether you are a cake connoisseur or an eclair aficionado, virtually everyone has at least one pastry they just can’t get enough of. Of course, none of these treats can pass for healthy food, but sometimes you can afford to feast on.

However, experts say there is one baked item that is almost always a bad choice. These are cupcakes, they are muffins, writes the portal Eat this! Not That!

“Muffins are seen as a healthy breakfast or snack option because they may contain healthier ingredients such as oats, dried fruit and shredded vegetables. While homemade cupcakes can be healthy, ready-made cupcakes can be more harmful than they appear, ”warns nutritionist Holly Klamer.

Large muffins

“Serving sizes of muffins have increased over the past decades. For example, a typical commercial muffin was once about 1.5 ounces. However, currently commercially produced muffins are typically 4 ounces or more, ”says Klamer.

“Many ready-made muffins can contain between 500 and 700 calories and contain as many or more grams of sugar than a 12-ounce can of soda, but contain only one or two grams of fiber,” adds Klamer.

Ready-made muffins may contain bad ingredients.

While the size of the standard muffin continues to grow, the ingredients in your average muffin are just as problematic as the serving sizes.

“Commercial muffins are low in fiber and high in refined flour and sugar. They are also mostly made from refined vegetable oil. Most people are already getting too much refined vegetable oils in their diet. The problem with this type of oil is that it is high in pro-inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids.

Watch yourself

If cupcakes occasionally end up on your plate, make sure you pay close attention to their portion sizes and what’s in them, or your waistline and health.