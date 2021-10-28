Yana Rudkovskaya met Salma Hayek

Yana released a joint photo with Salma. They posed on a heating radiator. Yana appeared in a fluffy dress with gold embroidery and a leather jacket. Rudkovskaya styled Hollywood curls and did makeup with an emphasis on the eyes.

The artist is located to her left. Salma chose a laconic outfit total black. She put on a satin dress, a voluminous jacket and pumps. Hayek pulled her hair into a high hairstyle and adorned her neck with a massive silver choker. The Hollywood diva completed the beauty look with rich smoky eyes.

The stars were accompanied by model Ekaterina Davydova. The girl recently became the star of Dima Bilan’s video “She’s mine”. The model emphasized the slim fit body with a shining sheath dress, which was complemented by black stiletto sandals. Ekaterina gathered her hair into a sleek ponytail and applied light makeup. The girl completed the look with a gold necklace and bracelet.

“Paris is, of course, an amazing city. Where else could you meet Salma Hayek, just sit down with her on the nearest radiator and chat about the new haute couture collection, and later dance to the legendary Brian Ferry, ”said Yana admiringly.

Fans showered compliments on Rudkovskaya and Hayek. Many noted that both celebrities look younger than their age. “Looked for a long time, really Salma ?! And indeed. How beautiful you are! ”,“ A cool company you have got in Paris ”,“ Wow, Salma, a beautiful woman! Yana is beautiful ”,“ Nobody gets old! Great! ”,“ You are so happy, ”wrote the fans of the producer.