Yandex startup, created a month ago, received unicorn status :: News :: RBC Investments

ClickHouse, a startup with investments from Yandex and venture funds, attracted $ 250 million in investments and became a “unicorn”. The company created a month ago was valued at $ 2 billion

Created a month ago with the participation of Yandex, ClickHouse raised $ 250 billion in its second round of investments. Yandex announced this in a press release received by RBC. Based on the results of the round of attracting investments, the startup’s assessment reached $ 2 billion. Thus, ClickHouse received the status “

unicorn

“(This is the name of startups with an estimate of over $ 1 billion).

The key investors were the Coatue and Altimeter funds. Index Ventures, Benchmark Capital, Lightspeed, Redpoint, Almaz, FirstMark, Lead Edge and Yandex itself have also invested in the company. The startup plans to use the funds received to develop its international business, including doubling its staff.

ClickHouse was established in September 2021 by Yandex in partnership with venture capital funds Benchmark Capital and Index Ventures. She develops commercial products based on the ClickHouse open database management system, including cloud products and solutions for large businesses.

As noted by Yandex, the ClickHouse database management system is used by Uber, Tesla, Spotify, eBay, ByteDance (the owner of the social network TikTok), Alibaba, Tencent, as well as VKontakte and Wildberries.

The first prototype of the system appeared in 2009. It was used to process Yandex.Metrica data, which measures website traffic and user behavior. In June 2016, Yandex made the technology publicly available. The ClickHouse distributed database management system created at Yandex is included in the top 50 most popular in the world according to the industry rating of the DB-Engines portal, which covers 371 systems.

