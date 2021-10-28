Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov called Poland’s somewhat feigned reaction to the decision of the Court of the European Union, which ordered Warsaw to pay one million euros per day until the abolition of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

It all started in July this year, when the EU Court of Justice demanded to stop the work of the chamber, which, according to the European Commission, threatens the independence of judges. Warsaw did not comply with this decision, for which it was fined more than three months later. In Poland, the actions of Brussels were criticized. Deputy Minister of Justice of the country Sebastian Caleta called the EU decision usurpation and blackmail.

Meanwhile, Alexei Pushkov said that the EU is an alliance with tough rules that EU members must comply with. “Didn’t they know in Warsaw where they entered?” – the senator is sincerely surprised. “You can’t be a little pregnant. Poland will have to prove the opposite,” the politician wrote in Telegram…

Let us remind you that the Disciplinary Chamber, which Brussels is seeking to liquidate, actually makes Polish courts controlled by the politicians of the ruling party. Due to the violation of the principles of the rule of law, back in 2017, the European Commission began to put pressure on Warsaw, imposing sanctions, but the goal was not achieved. And already in 2021, Poland was sued.