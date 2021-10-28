“You mustn’t let him ruin your life”: Kim Kardashian on living with psoriasis

Since October 29, 2004, at the initiative of the International Federation of Associations of Patients with Psoriasis, the world annually celebrates World Psoriasis Day. A special date has been chosen so that as many people as possible know about the disease. But the day is also dedicated to everyone who is struggling with psoriasis right now. One of these people is Kim Kardashian.

Psoriasis is a non-infectious autoimmune disease that appears as scaly red patches. Most often, they affect the skin on the head, elbows and knees. Psoriasis cannot be completely cured, but medications can help bring the disease under control, prolong remission, and reduce flare-ups. Kim frankly shares the details of dealing with psoriasis on social media so that other people suffering from the disease do not feel alone.

2005-2006. “When I was 25, I first encountered psoriasis,” – so many years later, Kim will write on the Poosh blog, the site of Kourtney’s older sister. “I caught a common cold, because psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, this provoked it. The spots were everywhere – on the stomach, legs. Fortunately, there was a dermatologist living next door at the time. He prescribed an injection of cortisone, and since this was the first time, it was hoped that the disease would subside. And she really left for five years. “

2011… “He came back again when I was in my early 30s,” reads her post. In 2011, in one of the episodes of “The Kardashian Family” she was diagnosed. “People have no idea the pressure I face, everyone wants me to look perfect,” Kim said on the show. “When I gain a pound, it makes the headlines. Imagine what the media would do to me if they saw all these spots? ” By the way, Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, also suffers from a disease that was passed on to her daughter.

2012 and 2014. The psoriasis disappeared during two pregnancies. Kim gave birth to her first child – daughter North in 2013, son Saint – in 2015. Thanks to a surrogate mother, two more children were born: Chicago in 2018, Psalm in 2019. “Both times when I was pregnant, psoriasis did not appear – shared Kim in Poosh. “It was amazing, but then relapses started again.”

2016. Kim writes openly about psoriasis: “Sometimes the rash itches, sometimes it flakes. The disease manifests itself from time to time for various reasons … Scientists are constantly researching and developing new drugs for treatment. I now apply cortisone ointment every night before bed. Of course, I still hope that I will recover and forget about the illness, but at the same time I am learning to just accept it as an integral part of me. “

2018. Kim is looking for an effective remedy: “Has anyone tried a psoriasis medication, which one works best? Need help as soon as possible !!! “. Prior to that, Kim Kardashian talked about light treatments, creams and other natural remedies that she used to fight psoriasis.

February 2019. The Daily Mail releases the news that Kardashian has bad skin ahead of her beauty class. “I have psoriasis all over my face,” explains Kim.

The audience supported her: “Don’t let the media humiliate you. My mom has psoriasis, it took her a long time to come to terms with it and stop paying attention to the opinions of others. Psoriasis is still not going away because she refuses to solve important problems, but people like you are helping to start fighting. Thanks”.