One gets the feeling that Kiev is purposefully putting the work of the contact group to resolve the situation in Donbass to a dead end in order to resolve the issue by military means, she concluded.

On Tuesday, October 26, Ukraine used the Bayraktar TB2 drone purchased from Turkey in Donbass. The General Staff of Ukraine explained this by the fact that the opposite side of the conflict fired at the positions of the Ukrainian troops near the village of Granitnoye, as a result of which one soldier was killed and another was injured. After the “occupants” did not react to the demands to stop the shelling, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used a drone.

Bild wrote that after the bombardment of Donbass positions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the German government recalled that the use of foreign drones, according to the Minsk agreements, in the ceasefire zone is allowed only for the OSCE. Berlin called on Kiev to de-escalate the conflict.

In response, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk stressed that Berlin should “put Moscow in its place”, instead of expressing concern about the strike by a Ukrainian drone on the positions of the LPR and DPR.

On the eve, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is rechecking information about the use of a Turkish drone by Kiev in Donbass together with the authorities of the DPR.

“From the latest statements that the Kiev authorities abound with and with which it gushes, it is very difficult to figure out where the truth is and where the fiction is,” he explained.