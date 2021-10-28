https://ria.ru/20211028/ukraina-1756708968.html
Zakharova called on the West to stop “pumping” Ukraine with weapons
Russia called on Western countries to stop encouraging the militarization of the situation in southeastern Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Russia called on Western countries to stop encouraging the militarization of the situation in southeastern Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova. Zakharova clarified that, according to Moscow, the Kiev authorities are “pumping” weapons by Washington. According to her, attempts to settle contradictions by force will have unpredictable and tragic consequences. In turn, Berlin and Paris as participants “Normandy format” should use their influence to return Ukrainian partners “to achieve a lasting peace by political and diplomatic means.” 2014. According to the latest UN data, more than 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict, but the shootings continue.
