Zakharova commented on the US-Ukraine contract for five power units – Politics

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. The contract signed at the end of August between Kiev and Washington for the construction of five power units on the territory of Ukraine can be viewed more as a dream of the Ukrainian side than as a reality. This was announced on Thursday at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“In my opinion, this document reflects the dreams of the Ukrainian side rather than reality. The sources of funding are not indicated in it, so what else is there to comment on,” she said.

Zakharova expressed doubts that Kiev will be able to find funds for the project itself. “The assumptions that the United States can spend its taxpayers’ money for the good of Ukraine is a fantasy,” she said.

“We have seen many times how some declarations were signed in Washington, including in the White House, and assurances were given to countries about future multi-billion dollar deals and contracts,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled. She noted that all agreements were forgotten as soon as representatives of the countries returned home and wondered where to get money.

In late August, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed a memorandum of understanding. The document provides for the attraction of American technologies for the construction of nuclear reactors of the AP1000 project. In total, it is planned to build five power units for up to $ 30 billion.