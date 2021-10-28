Zellweger, Hayek, Kidman: Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in the USA. Due to the pandemic, the event was held in parallel in two American cities – New York and Los Angeles, hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. During the evening, Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jane Fonda, Laura Dern and many others appeared on the red carpet, but most of the nominees and guests were connected to the broadcast in online mode.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association named the film “The Land of the Nomads” as the best dramatic film, and Chloe Zhao, who worked on it, was named the best director. The director became the second female winner in her nomination in the history of the Golden Globe. She reacted emotionally to the victory.

Borat 2 won the Best Film (Comedy / Musical) nomination. Sasha Baron Cohen, the leading actor in the satirical comedy about the adventures of the Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiev, received a statuette as the best comedian. Soon after the announcement of the winners, a photo appeared on the network in which the comedian poses with his wife, Isla Fisher, holding homemade Golden Globes.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CL3R4xGgTY6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Rosamund Pike (The Swindler) was named Best Comedy Actress of the Year, and Andra Day (United States vs. Billie Holiday) was named Best Actress in a Drama. The statuette for Best Actor (Drama) was posthumously awarded to Chadwick Boseman, who played in the musical drama Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues. The award for the actor went to his widow Taylor Simone Ledward. Her words are quoted by CNN:

He would now make a very beautiful speech, something very inspiring, something that awakens in each of us a voice that says: “You can do everything, don’t give up.”

Netflix triumph and other awards

The Netflix platform became the triumph of the evening among the content producers. In total, the service projects won ten awards. Four statuettes – on the account of the historical show “The Crown”: in particular, the acting duet of Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who embodied Princess Diana and Prince Charles in their youth, was noted on the screen. Gillian Anderson, who played the role of Margaret Thatcher, was named the best supporting actress in television, and the series itself was recognized as the best dramatic project.

Queen’s Move became the best miniseries, and the leading role in it, Anya Taylor-Joy, also took the award.