Zhirinovsky urged to expel three parties from the State Duma

Zhirinovsky urged to expel three parties from the State Duma

2021-10-28T14: 16

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, speaking in the State Duma discussing the budget, called for depriving the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, A Just Russia – For Truth and New People, the status of parliamentary parties and expelling them from the parliament building for their position on the country’s budget. For the truth “they immediately expressed the position that their representatives would not vote for the financial document. The leader of the New People faction, Aleksey Nechaev, said that the party is alarmed by a lot in the budget. budget)? Count your money, “Fair Russia” – said Zhirinovsky. After that he remembered the moment when the Socialist-Revolutionary party was created. “They should vote as United Russia, (leader of Fair Russia Sergey) Mironov and ( United Russia representative Boris) Gryzlov – shook hands. Everything! Therefore, they should not be twisted. “Fair Russia” is the younger sister of “United Russia”. If they are for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, then he is his minister (of finance, who represented the budget, Anton) Siluanov, and you must vote for the budget! ” For the truth “is that they support the president, while speaking out against the government.” You (SR-ZP) support the budget or leave the State Duma building. You get your salary from the budget, apartments – from the budget, summer cottages – from the budget. And for the maintenance of your party (KPRF) you will receive 1.5 billion, Gennady Andreyevich. Are you not satisfied with the budget? Give up all the money. And you too, Fair Russia. They get everything from the state, but they try to stir it up. Don’t need a budget? Then get out … from here! I propose to recognize the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, “Fair Russia” and “New People” as having lost the status of the parliamentary party, – said Zhirinovsky.

