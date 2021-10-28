Zorkin stood up for the rights to the pandemic, lockdown in Moscow. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

Regional expenses due to the pandemic

Russian regions spent almost 1.1 trillion rubles in 2020 to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, according to the Bulletin of the Accounts Chamber. The budget money was mainly directed to support the healthcare sector, social security of the population and to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Since the amount of costs for the implementation of measures to combat the consequences of the coronavirus is not limited, and their list is not specified, the corresponding costs per person across the regions “varied significantly,” the Accounts Chamber noted. The five regions with the highest expenditures per capita included the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Moscow, the Kamchatka Territory and the Magadan Region.

Paid highway Moscow – St. Petersburg will be completed at the expense of the NWF

The government has decided at what funds will be used to complete the construction of the Moscow – St. Petersburg M-11 “Neva” highway. The completion of the highway bypassing Tver, which is being designed by the state-owned Avtodor company, requires about 62 billion rubles, of which 25.6 billion rubles. planned to be allocated from the National Welfare Fund (NWF), a source told RBC.

The representative of the Ministry of Transport confirmed to RBC that the option of allocating repayable funds, including the NWF, is “really being considered” and has already been supported by the government. The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km, 610 km have already been commissioned. Now Avtodor is completing the adjustment of the design documentation for the construction of its last unfinished section – the northern bypass of Tver with a length of 62.4 km.





The general director of the Booking.com service in Russia, Alexei Matushkin, in an interview with RBC, said that he supports the idea of ​​licensing tourist housing in the private sector in Russia. According to him, the company is ready “to participate in the whitewashing of the market.”

Matushkin stressed that licenses for apartments and apartments that are rented by the day are already valid in some countries. A similar system has already been introduced by Portugal, France, Holland, Hungary has recently taken up this. “For example, in Paris or Barcelona, ​​the authorities want to limit the number of reservations that a property can receive per year, and bind them to this particular license number. There is no such problem in the Krasnodar Territory yet, but little by little, I think it will come to our country, ”he explained.