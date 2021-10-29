1163 people with COVID-19 died in Russia per day – RT in Russian

In Russia, the daily anti-record for the number of deaths of patients with COVID-19 – 1163 has again been updated. 39 849 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country. At the same time, the level of herd immunity in the Russian Federation reached 46.8%, more than 56.7 million people have already been vaccinated with at least one component of the vaccines, almost 51 million Russians have completed the course of vaccination.

In Russia, 39 849 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded per day. The total number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia has reached 8,432,546.

At the same time, on the eve in the Russian Federation, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 40 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected per day – 40 096.

Also, over the past 24 hours, the daily anti-record for the number of deaths was updated – 1163. Prior to that, the maximum was 1159 (October 28). In total, 236,220 patients with COVID-19 have died in the Russian Federation.

7,302,515 people recovered from the coronavirus (30,462 in the last 24 hours).

The largest number of new cases of coronavirus over the past day were registered in Moscow (7511), St. Petersburg (3452) and the Moscow region (2556).

In addition, the headquarters said that today the collective immunity in the country is 46.8%. At the same time, 56 787 209 people have already taken root in the first component, 50 960 796 Russians have completed the full course.





In turn, Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia 1 TV channel, said that the risk of re-contracting coronavirus appears six months after the primary illness, therefore, “it is advisable to get vaccinated in six months”. At the same time, the specialist emphasized that the use of a vaccine is not protection against infection, but only prepares the body and the immune system “to meet the virus.”

“Therefore, it is perfectly clear that a vaccinated patient can get sick. The question is how the disease proceeds: asymptomatic, with a mild course, possibly with hospitalization. But this percentage is negligible. The overwhelming number of patients who are now at the hospital in Kommunarka are unvaccinated patients, ”he added.

According to him, most often hospitalization is required for elderly patients with concomitant diseases such as diabetes and heart failure. However, the “alarming trend” is the fact that, against the background of the dominance of the coronavirus strain “delta” in Russia, more and more often young patients without concomitant pathologies are in intensive care units.

Protsenko also noted that the behavior of the disease has changed in the last two waves – the incubation period has shortened and the damage to the lung tissue has accelerated: if earlier this process took seven to nine days, now it is two to three days.

The head physician of the hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, against the background of the beginning of the non-working day regime in Moscow (from October 28 to November 7 inclusive) and in Russia as a whole (from October 30 to November 7 inclusive), urged citizens to treat this period as a forced measure introduced for minimization of contacts between people.

“The idea is to break the chains of infection, minimize contacts in offices, meetings in public transport,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, according to the stopkoronavirus.ru portal, 47 regions of Russia have already introduced QR codes to visit various institutions.

“The heat map of the epidemiological situation on the stopcoronavirus.rf portal today is painted mainly in red tones. This means that the incidence is high, and the burden on the healthcare system is also high, ”said Mikhail Shumakov, Deputy Director General of ANO National Priorities.

Sputnik V nasal vaccine

The duration of protection against coronavirus infection after the use of the nasal vaccine will be at least six months. The director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“This issue also requires study, but, in any case, not more than once every six months. Maybe less often, ”said Gunzburg.

Earlier, he stated that vaccination with Sputnik V and subsequent revaccination with a nasal vaccine would presumably protect not only from a severe form of coronavirus infection, but also, in principle, exclude the possibility of contracting COVID-19. At the same time, according to him, this will need to be studied in the course of clinical trials.

An application for clinical trials of the nasal form of “Sputnik V” was submitted to the Ministry of Health on October 26.

Express testing in Moscow

Since Friday, October 29, another 20 points of free express testing for COVID-19 have been launched in Moscow – in 15 centers of public services and in the lobbies of five metro stations. As noted by the deputy mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova, from 5 thousand to 7 thousand people use this service a day, and in total, the townspeople have already done more than 80 thousand tests.

“Today we see that if the rapid test is positive, then it is confirmed by PCR in 70% of cases. Thanks to this tool, we have identified more than 2.5 thousand cases of coronavirus infection. They have already isolated and started to receive treatment, and thus we are interrupting the chain of the spread of the disease, ”she said.