15 Things You May Not Know About The Pelican Affair

In the classic 1993 thriller The Pelican Affair, Julia Roberts plays a law student who uncovers a conspiracy involving oil and corruption. The threads of this story are drawn to the White House. With the help of journalist Gary Grantham (Denzel Washington), she follows the trail of politically motivated assassinations in the highest echelons of power.

Despite a lackluster reception from critics, the film was a huge hit with audiences, grossing over $ 195 million worldwide. Here are 15 facts you probably didn’t know about this exciting drama.

15. Darby and Grantham’s love story in the novel was cut from the film

John Grisham’s novel The Pelican Brief, which was published a year before the release of the film, has a romance between the characters. In the novel, both white, law student Darby Shaw (played by Julia Roberts) falls in love with journalist Gary Grantham (Denzel Washington).

While Roberts really wanted to keep the love story in the film, she claims that Washington was against it. According to The Guardian, Washington was concerned that “its mainstream black women” were not ready for interracial romance.

14. Washington and Roberts studied real-life journalists and law students

In preparation for the role of Grantham, Denzel Washington spent time with editors and reporters in the Washington Post to get a feel for the drama of the breaking news.

Julia Roberts, meanwhile, attended classes at Tulane Law School. Several extras who appear in the classroom scene in the film are real students from the 1994 class in Tulane.

13. Parts of the soundtrack were used for the movie Apollo 13.

James Horner was a highly successful composer, having composed scores for Titanic, Avatar and the Star Trek franchise. For The Pelican Affair, he wrote intense music to accompany scenes in which Grantham and Darby flee from a bomb in a car.

His piano music collided so well with this sequence that he decided to use it when writing the music for Apollo 13. The same sounds are heard in the scene when the space crew tries to fix the vital filter.

12. Almost every scene has something blue.

Some sharp-sighted viewers have noticed that there is almost always something blue in the frame throughout the film. From Denzel’s suit to the pen that Darby uses, blue is everywhere: walls, cars, calendars, the clothes of people passing by in the background. Even the furniture in some scenes has a teal tint. This is by no means a coincidence.

One of the explanations for this may be the large number of dimly lit scenes in the film. Cinematographer Owen Roisman once said: “Generally, at night, a warmer tone of front or side light is very pleasant, like from a fire or candles, or, for that matter, a dim lamp.”

“If everything is illuminated only in warm tones, it tends to appear” hazy “, but if blue light is introduced somewhere, either in the shade or in backlight, etc., it gives the object a much more pleasing quality.” he explained.

11. The writer John Grisham created the image of Darby, referring to Julia Roberts

John Grisham rarely appears in the adaptation of his books after he sold the film rights. However, in the case of The Pelican Affair, he had Julia Roberts in mind for the role of Darby.

He worked tirelessly to get Roberts to get the lead role. Roberts showed no less enthusiasm and was a special fan of Grisham’s novel.

10. The director bought the film rights to Pelican before the book was finished.

Director Alan Jay Pakula remembered well the last auction for John Grisham’s novel: his bestselling The Firm caught the eye of many film studios and led to a stellar blockbuster in 1993.

Therefore, Pakula decided to get ahead of the events. Even before Grisham finished writing The Pelican Brief, which was published in March 1993, the astute director bought the film rights for over $ 1 million.

9. A rare case when the main stars of the film do not meet on the screen until the middle

Although they are shown together in all the posters, the two main stars, Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, appear on the screen together only 1 hour and 8 minutes after the start of the film.

8. The main villain of the book, Victor Mattis, is not featured in the film.

The book describes him as an eccentric and wealthy businessman who made and lost several fortunes while drilling for oil in the Persian Gulf, and possibly sold a percentage of projected oil futures to his Middle East associates.

7. Partners in the film met at the Oscar stage nine years later

Julia Roberts, who won the Best Actress Oscar in Erin Brockovich (2000), gave her co-star Denzel Washington an Oscar for Best Actor in Training Day (2001) the following year.

6. The film directly copies the scene in the garage from the movie “All the President’s Men.”

Pakula’s Oscar-winning film, All the President’s Men, based on the Watergate scandal, was released in 1976. In tense scenes, Woodward’s character meets informant Deep Throat in a parking lot under cover of night.

17 years later, Pakula again decided to use the modest garage as a dramatic setting in The Pelican Affair. Darby and Grantham escape a hitman in a darkened multi-level parking lot, escaping death by a hair’s breadth.

5. The film discusses a real historical case

Darby and Callahan are discussing Bowers v. Hardwick, the actual Supreme Court case that ultimately upheld the state’s right to make homosexual relationships illegal. Darby argues that the Supreme Court was wrong. In 2003, in Lawrence v. Texas, the Supreme Court ruled that such laws were unconstitutional.

4. Scenes inside the White House were set using sets created for the 1993 film Dave.

The same year, Dave, another White House film, received much better critical acclaim than The Pelican Affair, and its script was nominated for an Oscar. However, the two films have one element in common: they both used the same Oval Office set.

In fact, Dave’s Oval Office has been used over 25 times, appearing in Absolute Power, Hotheads! and Direct and Explicit Threat, as well as in other films.

3. Director Alan J. Pakula arranged a prank on the set

The draw was attended by then-husband of Julia Roberts, famous country performer Lyle Lovett. Roberts starred in a scene where she had to talk on the phone with a character played by John Heard. Pakula turned over the lines to Heard Lovett (who was on tour and away from filming), allowing him to talk to his wife. Roberts played the scene well, because … she didn’t recognize her husband’s voice on the phone. Only after Pakula shouted “Cut!” Did she find out that Lovett was playing with her. By the way, soon Roberts and Lovett broke up, explaining that they could spend too little time together.

2. The film pokes fun at President Jimmy Carter’s cardigan

In a scene from the movie Pelican, the president questions Cole’s idea of ​​reaching out to the nation by wearing a cardigan sweater. The film is based on a real-life case where then-President Jimmy Carter addressed the nation in a cardigan sweater. It was a political move – he wore cardigans, trying to urge people to fight fuel shortages in the 70s.

1. Paul Rudd named his daughter after Julia Roberts’ character

Inspired by the heroine Roberts, who is an ambitious law student, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd apparently decided to name his child after her. His daughter, Darby Rudd, was born in 2010. Rudd co-starred with Julia Roberts herself in the Broadway production of Three Days of Rain in 2006, opposite Bradley Cooper.