20 crossovers, only one excellent student – Auto Review

The American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is constantly adding new, tougher types of crash tests to its testing program. In 2012, he was the first to carry out frontal impacts with small overlap (25% instead of the usual 40%), and in 2016 he introduced a frontal crash test on the passenger side of the front end. The time has come for another innovation: the IIHS experts have significantly toughened the standard side impact.

The general scheme of the crash test has not changed: a trolley with a deformable barrier attached to the nose, which imitates another car, crashes into a stationary car from the driver’s side at a right angle. But the test parameters have been changed in accordance with the road realities of our days. The barrier now mimics the front end of a mid-size crossover rather than a passenger car as before. The mass of the entire structure was increased from 1500 to 1900 kg, and the impact speed was increased from 50 to 59.5 km / h. The kinetic energy of the impact increased by 82% at once. Different cars participated in the IIHS crash trial tests, but twenty compact and mid-size crossovers were selected for the first large-scale series of tests under the new rules.

According to the old method, almost all of them showed good results. But only one crossover out of twenty withstood the toughened crash test: this is the Mazda CX-5, which has been produced in the current second generation since 2017. The deformation of the body was found to be insignificant, and the loads on the dummies were acceptable. Is that the driver’s chest was “squeezed” more than the safe threshold.

Of the remaining nineteen crossovers, nine were awarded “satisfactory”, another eight – “at the limit.” And in the tail of the rating – SUVs Honda HR-V and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with the verdict “bad”. For example, at Honda, the center pillar was pressed into the interior so hard that the residual distance from it to the center line of the driver’s seat was reduced to 2.5 cm! For the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, this distance reaches 12 cm, and for the Mazda CX-5 – 19 cm. In a word, automakers have a new field for work and improving the passive safety of their cars.