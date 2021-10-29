20 Things You Never Knew About Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was a turning point for the franchise when it was released 17 years ago. It not only brought a new director and a new level of critical acclaim, but it also transformed the series from a bizarre, family story of wizarding children into a darker tale of a young man facing his gruesome fate. So find out more about making the third Harry Potter movie.

1. Chris Columbus originally signed on to direct all the Harry Potter films. However, he realized that in this way he would not be able to see how his children were growing up, and decided to give up directing subsequent films. He remained on the set of this film as a producer, but after filming ended, he decided to end his participation in the Harry Potter film franchise. After Chris Columbus refused to direct the third Harry Potter film, WB approached several potential candidates, but settled on Alfonso Cuarone. This list included M. Night Shyamalan, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Forster, Kalli Khuri and even series veteran Kenneth Branagh.

2. “Prisoner of Azakaban” significantly expanded the boundaries of Hogwarts and the number of castle attractions shown on the screen. Filmmaker J.K. Rowling gave Cuarón some leeway in this regard, but vetoed the idea of ​​adding a graveyard because she feared it would ruin future books in the series.

3.Ian McKellen was offered the role of Albus Dumbledore after the death of Richard Harris. He refused, not wanting to face the need to revive the second iconic wizard character. After playing the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, he said: “It was hard enough for me to live up to one legend. There is not enough strength for two at all. ” He also stated that it would be inappropriate to take on the role of Richard Harris, as the late actor described McKellen as a “terrible” actor.

4. Peter O’Toole was another top contender for the role of Dumbledore, but concerns about his age and the cost of insuring the role led the studio to look for another candidate.

5. Michael Gambon ended up getting the role of Dumbledore, even though he never read books and deliberately avoided reading them for the rest of the series.

6. In order to meet the three main actors and actress, director Alfonso Cuarón asked each of them to write an essay about their characters in the first person. Emma Watson, as befits Hermione, overdid it a little and wrote a sixteen-page essay. Daniel Radcliffe, like Harry, wrote a simple one-page résumé, and Rupert Grint, like Ron, didn’t even pass his essay.

7. A clause in the contract of director Alfonso Cuarona forbade him to swear in front of children on the set.

8. Actor Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley, was almost replaced by another performer after losing a lot of weight between the second and third films. As a result, Melling was put on a thick suit for the Prisoner of Azkaban.

9. The film “Prisoner of Azkaban” is unusual for the series in that it contains several shots with practical tricks of the illusionists. The illusionist Paul Kivet was hired as a consultant for the film and coached several actors.

10. Prisoner of Azakaban is the final film in the series with a score written by John Williams.

11. This is also the last film in the series to be released on VHS.

12. The WB maintained strict secrecy around the project, including codenaming it “Radiator Blues” during post-production and providing night vision goggles to movie theater workers to combat digital piracy.

13. Despite being one of the most critically acclaimed Harry Potter films, Prisoner of Azkaban is also the lowest grossing of the eight.

14. Aware of his passion for music, Gary Oldman gave Daniel Radcliffe a bass guitar when they met.

15. Director Alfonso Cuarón has never read a Harry Potter novel or seen the first two films when he was offered a job as a director. Guillermo del Toro convinced him by saying, “Don’t be a fool, read them immediately.”

16. During filming, all the pockets on Tom Felton’s clothes were sewn up to prevent him from bringing food to the set.

17. In order to create the impression that the “Knight’s Bus” was speeding along the road at great speed, scenes were filmed in which the bus was traveling at normal speed, and the rest of the transport was moving at the speed of a snail. Moving the film through the camera was slower than on the screen. When the scene was played back at normal speed, the bus seemed to be going very fast.

18. Tattoos on the body and hands of Sirius Black borrowed from Russian prison gangs. These are tags that identify a person as someone who needs to be feared and respected.

19. The bats seen flying around Hagrid’s hut are real. They were especially difficult to train, and Daniel Radcliffe noted that they tend to urinate anywhere. The trainers kept the bats under control with food rewards; they especially liked bananas.

20. Gary Oldman says he accepted the role of Sirius Black because he “needed a job.” He hasn’t filmed for over a year, as he took a vacation to be with his family. His last film was Sin (2003), which was filmed in 2002. He also agreed to this role to please his sons. This role made Oldman a hero among them and their classmates.