5 films with Angelina Jolie – Events – tsn.ua

Jolie has many diverse roles that are noteworthy, but say little about them.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses and most beautiful women in the world. Many films with her participation have remained at the hearing for decades, but in this list you will not see such films as “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, “Lara Croft” or “Maleficent”, because we have collected lesser-known films with Jolie’s participation. which are also noteworthy, so that you can look at the talents of the actress from a different angle.

“Temptation”

A wealthy Cuban merchant, Luis Antonio Vargas, decides to marry an American, Julia, whom he met by correspondence. At the first meeting, the groom turns out to be very surprised, because the girl is not at all what it seemed to him in the letters. After the wedding, their life was initially normal until the story takes a fatal turn in a maze of lies, deception and murder. Julia turns out to be not Julia at all, but another woman who has appropriated that name. She steals from her husband and escapes.

“Beyond”

American Sarah Jordan, who lives in England, once hears at one event a heated speech made by Dr. Nick Callahan, who called for helping children of countries involved in military conflicts. This speech turned Sarah’s life upside down forever. Fate brought the couple together over the years in different places, including Cambodia, Ethiopia and Chechnya.

“Her heart”

The biographical drama follows the life and death of journalist Daniel Pearl, who was captured and executed in Pakistan in 2002 during his investigation into links between the al-Qaeda terrorist organization and Pakistani intelligence services. The film is based on the memories of his wife Marian, who was pregnant during the capture and execution.

“False temptation”

A dramatic thriller directed by Robert De Niro about espionage during the Cold War between the USSR and the United States. The action of the picture takes place in several time periods, building up in the history of the life of Edward Wilson.

“Substitution”

This thriller takes place in the late 1920s in Los Angeles. The film is based on the true story of a woman who realizes that the boy whom the police returned to her after being kidnapped is not her son. The film raises many important topics, including the powerlessness of women, corruption in the political system and the impact of violent crime on society.

