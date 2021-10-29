7 top gadgets for October to keep you entertained

Despite the colder and shorter days, October went well. Nature delighted in the golden autumn, we walked a lot, went karting, went to the rope park, to the cinema, and ate delicious food in good places.

I accidentally found out that Tinkoff has a metal card. Taking into account the fact that bank cards have long been migrated to the phone, it makes no sense to reissue a bank card. However, I succumbed to curiosity. And as a person who was not spoiled, he was very pleased! The main plus of the metal card, in addition to being tactilely pleasant, is the expiration date. Until 2029, you can forget about the re-release. I recommend to everyone.

Price: 4 990 rubles

Smart speaker with Marusya from Xiaomi will be a hit. Holidays are ahead, and this is the perfect lightweight gift that anyone will be happy with. The main advantage of the speaker is good sound. At the same time, the price is the same as that of smart speakers with the “mini” prefix. Both the mini-Yandex station and the mini-capsule with Marusya are exactly inferior to Smart Speaker in sound quality. And the sound here, by the way, was made in collaboration with DTS.

Sound power – 12 W, there is support for WI-Fi 2.4 and 5.0 GHz.

Good materials, nice appearance. There is an LED strip along the edge. By default, Maroussia can play playlists (her own and friends) from VK. But the speaker can also stream music from Spotify.









I have two small speakers at home with Marusya. I thought that it would be quite possible to buy myself one Smart Speaker to replace the mini-speaker in the room.

Along the way, I note that I really hope that Xiaomi will continue to develop the Mi Smart Speaker. The fact is that in other markets this speaker is sold with Google Assistant, has a built-in Chromecast, and also the ability to unite in a stereo pair. Chromecast is unlikely to be given, but the ability to work in a stereo pair will be an excellent feature that will allow you to create an affordable smart multi-room.

Price: 38,000 rubles

There is a wave of admiration for the Google Pixel on the Internet. As usual, it all started in the USA, and then it was picked up all over the world. In principle, the inhabitants of the United States can be understood. Apart from Apple and Samsung, they have only Nokia and Motorola. And so many years. It is logical that on such a diet you can go crazy. I want something new! This is how OnePlus put together the initial image box office.

And the new Pixels are visually good for once. Well, in Russia they want Pixel simply because they want it in America. This is how it works.

However, in my opinion, the star of the month is the OnePlus 9RT 5G, which at $ 500 puts a $ 700 Pixel on both paddles.

The OnePlus 9RT has a more powerful chipset, a better screen, a nicer design, and really fast charging (100% in 29 minutes). The main question for the cameras. Will the Pixel really be good at photography? The second point is that the Pixel 6 has IP68 protection. OnePlus doesn’t have that kind of protection.

Price: 595,000 rubles

What cannot be taken away from Apple is the ability to create products that cause a fierce desire to own them. Often you watch the presentations of Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Dell, HP – your face is a brick, you yawn slightly, you think that it’s not bad, but boring, nothing fundamentally new.

Apple events look like a good show. It’s amazing that the company still has an Apple TV + that can’t fly, because Apple is a master at telling interesting stories.

The new MacBook Pro 16 is a dream laptop. It has everything that you could possibly want.

Awesome 1000 nits XDR screen! On the market, on the fingers of one hand, you can count the models that have a brightness of 1000 nits. Moreover, these are usually specialized solutions, where there is no question of color accuracy.

The battery life is almost a day. And Apple is not lying about the battery life of MacBooks!

There are all ports to work with. And even the magnetic charging was returned (although it is possible to charge through Type-C!). And the performance of the new chipsets is enough to edit 8K video without connecting a laptop to a power outlet!

By the way, having a cutout in the screen is the right decision. Now even a quick glance is enough to understand that you have a new MacBook. In a world where laptops and smartphones all look the same, Apple products stand out and are easily identifiable. This is exactly the way it should be.

Price: 16 990 rubles

At the beginning of October, Amazfit held an event presenting three new watch models: AMAZFIT GTR 3 PRO, GTR 3 and GTS 3.

The GT 3 series machines have received the following important parameters:

Biometric Tracker 3.0 (6PD), which allows collecting all information in one measurement

Measuring heart rate while swimming

SpO2 measurement in 15 seconds

Over 150 sports modes

Animated watch faces

Sleep monitoring

Crown for menu navigation

And the older model Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a speaker and microphone allowing you to receive calls. The watch also has 3 GB of memory, so you can download your favorite tracks, and then listen to them by connecting a wireless headset to the watch.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro uses an Ultra HD AMOLED matrix with a pixel density of 331 PPI, with support for 60 FPS and brightness up to 1000 nits. The watch is controlled by both a touch screen and mechanical heads on the watch case.

The operating system Zepp OS, on which the clock runs, was presented back this summer. Her chips:

Small size

Work with dynamic effects at 60 fps

Work with 5G / LTE, Wi-Fi and TCP / IP

Lower power consumption

Improved protection of personal data

According to Amazfit, even under severe load, the battery will last for 6 days, and in everyday use – 12 days. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro also has GPS, as well as support for Strava and other runner services.

Roma Belykh’s watch is currently being tested. He notes a significant upgrade over the previous generation, noting that every parameter has been improved in one way or another. The battery life has increased, the accuracy of the sensors has improved, the quality of the screen has improved (and the screen itself has become larger). At the same time, the weight of the watch has become even less: only 32 grams. And the update of the operating system has added new software functions to the watch.

In the near future, a review will be released on the site, in which it will be possible to get acquainted with the device in more detail. …

Price: 46,990 rubles

I’ve heard about Sonos Beam soundbars for a long time. They are appreciated for their nice design and great sound. However, there was still no way to test. And then they sent both versions at once – both the past and the new Beam (Gen 2).

I plugged in and sat down to watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports. 100% immersion. Cars rush, and it is even as if the floor vibrates slightly.

Sonos also sent in a tour guide that suggested scenes and recordings worth watching to get a feel for the speaker. And all weekend I amused myself with the comparison. First I listened on the TV speakers, and then on the soundbar. And every time he was surprised: “So this is how it can be!”





The main advantage of the second generation over the first is support for Dolby Atmos. Of course, a single soundbar cannot create the same feeling as a multi-speaker home theater system. But the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) changes the viewing experience for an immersive experience.

At the same time, the soundbar can also work as a wireless speaker, playing tracks through Yandex.Music or Spotify.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is definitely a good New Year gift for both friends and your loved one. You can give a gift to the whole family. Everyone will get pleasure.

Price: 4,000 rubles

A very simple and democratic desktop lamp. The creators call it “smart”. This means that the lamp can change the temperature of the light, and the lamp can also be controlled from the phone and through the Google Assistant. The highlight of the lamp is the built-in wireless charging and USB Type-A port. So you can charge two gadgets at the same time.

The lamp is available in black and white. The lack of information is holding back from the purchase, whether there is support for Alice or Marusya. We need to see the lamp live.

Price: 17,000 rubles

This is the humidifier that Xiaomi showed at the May presentation. And since then I have been watching him closely, waiting for him to appear on the domestic market.

This is the most beautiful and stylish humidifier I have seen (in fairness, I note that, as in the case of bank cards, it is not difficult to amaze me here. And water is poured from above directly onto the OLED screen!

So, what is the Xiaomi Pure Humidifier Pro good for?

First, a very nice design.

Secondly (and this is the main thing!), The water here evaporates naturally (without ultrasound or heating). This means that there will be no white spots and there is no need to look for specially purified water.

Thirdly, the water is purified with a germicidal lamp, and a replaceable filter with silver ions. The manufacturer promises to genocide 99% of the bacterial population!

Fourth, a solid capacity – 600 ml / h! And 5 liters of water fits into the tank.

And, of course, various smart functions and modes are available.

Initially, the price was announced at 135 dollars, that is, a little less than 10 thousand rubles. Finally, the humidifier is on sale, but so far the price tag is not happy. On “Ozone” – 17 thousand rubles. Only one store with no reviews on AliExpress at the original price, so I’m kind of worried. I would like thousands for 12, but so that you can touch it first.

If there are owners of this wonderful steamer among the readers, then by all means write your reviews, including where and for how much you bought.