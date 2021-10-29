8 famous women who cut their hair bald but didn’t look worse

Эти женщины с легкостью попрощались сосвоими роскошными локонами.

Changing your image is not easy, as there is always more behind it than just a haircut or paint job. Often, this is a kind of challenge or protest, the main thing is to see the true message. We remembered 8 famous women who shaved baldly, but did not lose their charm.

Erica Badu

The American singer appeared baldly at the 2001 Grammy Awards. Erica Badu explained the radical change in her image by the fact that she decided to stop wearing a turban on her head. She confessed to Essence that she was tired of the stereotypes hung up: “The bandages became physically and mentally difficult because of the constant questions about what was underneath and the demands to explain why I decided to wear them.” Shaving her hair – the singer said goodbye to the impositions of society.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart was forced to shave her head for her role in the movie “Underwater” – she played the role of a mechanical engineer, so this hairstyle helped her get used to the role sooner. The actress herself noticed that “there comes a moment in life when I want to do this and it’s great that I had such an opportunity.”

Demmy Moor

Demi Moore, like Kristen Stewart, changed her image for a role in the 1994 film by Ridley Scott. In it, she also played a completely non-female role – a recruit to the Navy SEAL squad. The actress recalled that her children reacted most vividly to the new hairstyle – every now and then they strove to pin up their mother.

Jesie J

The singer lost her hair for a good cause – in 2013 she shaved her head live to raise funds for the Comic Relief charity. What celebrities do not go to help foundations to raise as much money as possible for good deeds.

Cara Delevingne

The actress changed her image in order to get used to the role of a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. In 2017, at the Cannes Film Festival, Cara Delevingne said that her agents and manager did not like the idea of ​​a radical haircut, but she decided on it anyway:

Even before I agreed to the project, I wanted to shave my head, although my agents discouraged me. Cancer is terrible, and I wanted to feel at least a bit like it, to live without hair.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman was forced to lose her hair for her role in V for Vendetta. The actress herself was not happy with this idea and for a long time regretted that she had shaved her head. And we saw the other side of the actress, and we definitely like her.

Adwoa Aboah

The model made the decision to shave off her hair after many years of struggling with her curls. Adwoa Aboah admitted in 2015 that it was her personal story, in which she won: “After many years of hating my hair, I finally did not feel affection for it. Now I feel very comfortable and no longer panic about looking different. I grew up and learned to appreciate the uniqueness and lack of long blond curls … finally. This, in itself, is the most important achievement. I would like other girls with the same hair to feel the same way – strong and beautiful. “

Read also: Stars who violated the rules of etiquette during a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

Lupita Nyong’o

The actress threw off the challenge to herself and was able to overcome her own insecurities through hair cutting. In 2018, Lupita Nyong’o described how she was tired of taking care of her curls and the cruel methods she practiced to keep her curls:

Taking care of loose hair is a commitment. I needed to style them once a week and then retouch them once a month. I remember doing crazy things like sleeping with my head over the headboard to keep my curls from loosening the next day. I had terrible neck pain.

But shaving his head bald – the question with the hair was immediately resolved.

Halsey

In 2016, Halsey highlighted the importance of her biracial identity by shaving her head. She told Nylon, “Hair has been a big indicator of racial issues in my life,” said the singer-songwriter. “This is one of the greatest symbolic battles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to prove that I could still love myself. “