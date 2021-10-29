999: Selena Gomez cut her hair and dyed her yellow

The popular singer Selena Gomez showed a video for the track 999. The artist recorded the single in collaboration with the Colombian singer Camilo.
999 – a rhythmic pop song, a kind of ballad. The video for song 999 shows two artists exchanging poems about true love. The video was directed by Sophie Müller.
– Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer. I was very excited to work with him, – said Selena Gomez.
For his part, Camilo noted that working with Selena is a great honor for him.
– I couldn’t believe it. Just two or three years ago, if I was asked who I dream of writing a song with, I would answer: With Selena Gomez. Now it has become a reality, – said the Colombian artist.
Network reaction to clip 999:
- Fact: Selena makes every day better with her song.
- She’s right that Spanish sounds better.
- I just realized that two hours have passed. This song is too addictive to listen to.
- This song is so soothing, I listen to this song when I read or study.
- Selena makes me more and more addicted to Latin American songs.
