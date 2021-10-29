A ban on visiting establishments without QR codes in Primorye will be introduced from tomorrow – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Primorye, sanitary and epidemiological measures will be tightened again. The head of the regional Rospotrebnadzor suggested starting the introduction of additional restrictions not from November 15, but already from October 30. Now, when visiting places of public catering, cultural and sports institutions, Primorye residents must show QR codes and passports.

The document has not yet been published. However, as the government of the Primorsky Territory reports, the restrictions imposed by it come into force on October 30.

According to the new version of the decree, for the period of high alert in Primorye, restrictions are imposed on work in shopping centers of food courts, children’s playrooms and entertainment centers.

When visiting buildings in which catering establishments, as well as cultural and sports establishments are located, you must show a QR code about vaccination or about the transferred coronavirus. You must have an identity document with you.

Employers in the field of catering, culture and sports must not allow employees and visitors without presenting a QR code or a certificate.

You need to get a QR code at “State Services”. You can present it from an electronic device or in a printed form. Codes are not required only for children under 18 years of age and adults with a medical outlet (certificate of a medical organization of the established sample).

As a reminder, catering establishments from 23:00 to 06:00 can now only work takeaway. The exception is cafes in railway station and airport buildings. Unvaccinated residents of Primorye over 60 years old must observe self-isolation, and working pensioners must go to a four-week long distance until they are vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated must be released from work for two days with pay.