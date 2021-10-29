A lockdown will be introduced in the Perm Territory on November 1 :: Perm :: RBK

Photo: RBC Perm Archive



The headquarters for the fight against coronavirus in the Perm Territory decided to announce a lockdown in the region.

For the period of non-working days announced in Russia from November 1 to 7 inclusive, the activities of organizations in all spheres are suspended in the Perm Territory. For this period, the access of visitors and employees to buildings, structures, structures (premises in them), in the territory in which the sale of goods, the performance of work, the provision of services, as well as the conduct of events is carried out, is terminated. This was reported by the press service of the regional government.

The exceptions are: catering for take-out and in hotels, as well as delivery, pharmacy points, retail outlets in terms of the sale of food products and (or) non-food essential goods, organizations that provide personal services without citizens visiting the premises of such organizations, notaries, duty groups in preschool educational organizations. Also, the restrictions do not affect the activities of organizations providing funeral services for burial; post offices; organizations carrying out activities in the field of construction and reconstruction of facilities, including the production and delivery of construction materials and equipment; as well as organizations engaged in the production and release of mass media. The work of organizations that provide services for the maintenance and repair of cars, tire fitting (services) and the sale of tires, tires, cameras in the places where such works (services) are carried out. Activities of the Perm regional MFC.

Organizations that are not listed in the list can retain on the territories of organizations persons who provide protection and maintenance of the necessary processes.

The headquarters stressed that after the end of the non-working days, certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 and QR codes will continue to be used as a safety filter when providing services and visiting places of mass stay until a special decision to cancel them.