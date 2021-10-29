A lover cost a woman 2 million rubles a month – Gazeta.Ru

A resident of the United States allocated 2 million rubles a month for the maintenance of a young lover. However, after his mistake, she began to pay him much less. This was reported by the woman herself in a video that she posted in Tik-Tok…

Julie, 44, is 15 years older than her chosen one. The woman buys him whatever he wants, and in return he does whatever she asks for. In addition to satisfying all her desires, the woman pays the guy a large sum of money. Only recently she began to pay him half as much, about $ 15 thousand (slightly more than 1 million rubles) for an unfortunate mistake: the man forgot to clean the pool.

Julie believes that men like to date older women, as they think they are much safer with them. In addition, she is sure that her lover will not leave her for the sake of a young girl.

