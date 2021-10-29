A poll in Moldova showed an increase in dissatisfaction with the course of the new government

https://ria.ru/20211029/moldaviya-1756872986.html

CHISINAU, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Among Moldovan residents, the number of those who are dissatisfied with the political course of the new government is growing, according to data from a poll conducted by the Moldovan data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData), presented on Friday. Early parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on July 11, as a result of the Action and solidarity “a ruling majority in parliament was formed, and a new government headed by Natalia Gavrilitsa was created. The party that won the elections promotes the idea of ​​rapprochement with the European Union. Moldovans were asked how they think the republic is developing in the right direction. According to a poll conducted by the company immediately after the elections, in July, 52.4% of respondents believed that Moldova was developing in the right direction, 36.4% were sure that the political course should be changed, 11.2% were undecided then. the authorities are already supported by 42.4% of the population, 40.9% of respondents believe that the country is going the wrong way. The number of undecided rose to 16.7%. The survey was conducted from 3 to 18 October, 834 people from 80 settlements took part in it, the margin of error is 3%.

