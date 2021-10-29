A poll in Moldova showed an increase in dissatisfaction with the course of the new government

https://ria.ru/20211029/moldaviya-1756872986.html
CHISINAU, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Among Moldovan residents, the number of those who are dissatisfied with the political course of the new government is growing, according to data from a poll conducted by the Moldovan data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData), presented on Friday. Early parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on July 11, as a result of the Action and solidarity “a ruling majority in parliament was formed, and a new government headed by Natalia Gavrilitsa was created. The party that won the elections promotes the idea of rapprochement with the European Union. Moldovans were asked how they think the republic is developing in the right direction. According to a poll conducted by the company immediately after the elections, in July, 52.4% of respondents believed that Moldova was developing in the right direction, 36.4% were sure that the political course should be changed, 11.2% were undecided then. the authorities are already supported by 42.4% of the population, 40.9% of respondents believe that the country is going the wrong way. The number of undecided rose to 16.7%. The survey was conducted from 3 to 18 October, 834 people from 80 settlements took part in it, the margin of error is 3%.
Residents of Moldova were asked how they think the republic is developing in the right direction. According to a poll conducted by the company immediately after the elections, in July, 52.4% of respondents believed that Moldova was developing in the right direction, 36.4% were sure that the political course should be changed, 11.2% were undecided then.
In October, 42.4% of the population support the authorities’ course, 40.9% of respondents believe that the country is going the wrong way. The number of undecided rose to 16.7%.
The poll was conducted from 3 to 18 October, 834 people from 80 settlements took part in it, the margin of error is 3%.
12:21
