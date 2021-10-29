A series about the Kardashian-Jenner family will be filmed: all the known details of the project

According to the source, the project will be the first release under a new family content agreement for Hulu. Previously it became known that the family has completed the contract with the cable channel E! after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A new series is expected to appear in the first half of 2022although a premiere date has yet to be set.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian will executive produce the series, in which they star alongside younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Interestingly, Ryan Seacrest, who started the family for reality television in the early 2000s and created Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will also executive produce. With a new project, the family invites viewers “A new intimate journey into their lives.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family also chose Ben Winston as executive producer and Daniel King as showrunner.



What is known about the Kardashian-Jenner family?

The Kardashian-Jenner Empire is engaged in projects such as: Kim’s shapewear line Skims and KKW’s line of cosmetics and fragrances; lifestyle platform – Kourtney’s Poosh; Chloe’s Good American clothing line; new cosmetics Kendall 818 Tequila and Kylie Cosmetics, which extended to skin care products and baby products.