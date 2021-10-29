A St. Petersburg resident who hung his portrait in the Hermitage made a public apology on October 29, 2021 – Society – St. Petersburg News

“Many who know me will confirm that I am a fan of the 19th century and have great interest and respect for the period of the wars with Napoleon. I know many generals, adjutants, their fate and history. Perhaps it was the desire to get closer to their heroic life even for a second. The painting is not a real portrait, it is just a photoshop, and it shows my face, so the only one I could offend was myself. The painting was attached to tape, so I did not take any holes or other vandal actions, ”Smorodin writes.

He adds that he called the press service of the Hermitage, left his contacts and offered to meet. In addition, Smorodin wrote a letter to the director of the museum, Mikhail Piotrovsky, “with an apology and an explanation of the situation.” In it, he also offered to work in the Hermitage as a volunteer.

“Friends, I do not advise anyone to repeat such actions. To anyone who has been offended in any way by this incident, I apologize and shake hands. Peace and good mood to everyone, “Smorodin summed up.

We will remind that earlier the Hermitage turned to the prosecutor’s office with a request to check the actions of the St. Petersburg resident “for possible violations of the legislation of the Russian Federation, including in terms of public insult to the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland.”