A suspect in the kidnapping of a girl was detained in the Ryazan region :: Society :: RBC

The police detained a suspect in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in Ryazhsk, Ryazan region. This is stated on the website of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Ryazan Region.

“The investigative and operational means managed to establish the identity of the alleged kidnapper – he turned out to be a resident of the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan region, born in 1979, who had previously been repeatedly convicted, including for rape. The man was detained, ”the message says.

According to the regional investigative department, an unknown person tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in Ryazhsk between 18:25 and 18:45 local time on October 26 (coinciding with Moscow time). He approached the victim on the street, where a verbal conflict arose between the suspect and the teenager. During the quarrel, an unknown person forcibly put the teenager in the trunk of a car and drove off along the Ryazhsk – Nagornoye highway. The girl was able to climb into the car and get out of the car through the back door.

As specified in the UK, the victim escaped with abrasions, now there is no threat to her health. On the fact of the incident, the investigators opened a criminal case on abduction with the use of violence dangerous to life or health, or with the threat of such violence against a knowingly minor (paragraphs “c”, “d” part 2 of article 126 of the Criminal Code). The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.