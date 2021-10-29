Additional Stop: Is It Possible To Fight Car Dealer Cheating | Articles

The shortage of cars for sale continues, and prices on the websites of dealers and manufacturers often differ significantly. Is it possible now to buy a car without “special stages” and what does Rospotrebnadzor think about this? Izvestia sorted out.

“VAZ” additions

AvtoVAZ ordered dealers to sell cars with additional equipment. According to the portal Lada.Online, from November 15, almost all Lada cars from the plant will be supplemented with various equipment.

The most expensive set of equipment went to the Vesta family: for the sump in the spare wheel niche, protection of the radiator and crankcase mesh, carpets in the trunk and interior, sets of hood shock absorbers and door deflectors, as well as a windshield deflector, the surcharge will be 25-30 thousand rubles.

The Xray will cost $ 20,000 more for the same kit, minus the pallet and the crankcase. Granta will receive all the same and also a rear bumper pad in addition, it will cost 18-21 thousand rubles for the buyer. Largus will rise in price by 15-22 thousand rubles, for about the same set of accessories, but the carpets in the salon will already be combined. Niva Legend will be more expensive by 8 thousand rubles due to carpets and door deflectors, and Niva Travel – by 18 thousand rubles due to protection of the crankcase, combined carpets in the interior, a mat in the trunk, a door deflector and a protective grill.

“All this creates negative consumer attitudes.”

Apparently, dealers are unhappy with this state of affairs, since the money for “special stages” now goes directly to the manufacturer, while for several months now the main source of income for car dealerships has been additional equipment.

“AvtoVAZ decided to take advantage of the situation and, setting a number of options on its own, make a big profit on the car. Instead of leaving it to the dealer. I think the logic is something like this: dealers have enough, but we also want to earn more. Of course, all this creates a negative attitude of consumers “, – comments auto expert Sergey Burgazliev.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) became interested in the start of AvtoVAZ. The press service of the department told Izvestia that they would check the compliance of the company’s actions with the requirements of antimonopoly legislation. And if signs of violation of the Law on Protection of Competition are found, the FAS will take “response measures”.

Elena Kuznetsova, head of the antimonopoly law practice of the Infralex Law Firm, told Izvestia that if AvtoVAZ occupies a dominant position, then it is fully subject to the prohibitions on abuse of this position.

“At the same time, if the FAS does not establish sufficient grounds for qualifying the actions of AvtoVAZ as imposing unfavorable conditions, then, with a high degree of probability, it will investigate the issue of infringing on the interests of an indefinite circle of consumers. In this case, the fine will be lower, but such a qualification will be fraught with possible class action suits for the company, ”stressed Elena Kuznetsova.

Buyers go to court

Often on the website or when discussing by phone, the price of a car turns out to be much more attractive than the one that the manager calls in person. The client has little choice: either buy the car he liked on the spot with mandatory additional equipment and services, or wait indefinitely for a “naked” car.

So far, few motorists are going to court. A resident of the city of Efremov in the Tula region filed a lawsuit and won the case. The man bought a Haval H6 car, but along with the car he was imposed a number of services worth about 100 thousand rubles. The buyer decided to abandon them, since, according to the law, he has 14 days to do this, but the car dealership did not return the money. Having gone to court, the buyer, in addition to the money spent, received compensation for moral damage and a fine for non-fulfillment of requirements on a voluntary basis in the amount of 50 thousand rubles.

“The dealer can change the price”

Another pitfall of online sales is the different prices for booking the same car on the website of the brand and the dealer. And if some manufacturers have an approximate price for a model, others write the price of a particular car with the VIN number.

So, for example, on the official Cadillac website, the black XT5 Premium Luxury model with a specific VIN number cost 4,420,000 rubles at the time of writing. At the same time, it was indicated at which dealer it was available and it was proposed to leave an advance payment of 30 thousand rubles. But, having gone to the website of this dealer, a potential buyer saw a car with the same VIN number, which cost 600 thousand rubles more (5,031,900 rubles).

The editors contacted the manager of the car dealership and during the conversation it turned out that it was impossible to buy a car even for 5 million, because “there are not enough cars available and the management would not approve such a deal. Even if you try to book through the manufacturer’s website, they will still transfer to us. “

It should be noted that after an official letter to the press service of the manufacturer and dealer, prices on both sites became the same. The press service said that the price tag on the automaker’s website depends on the dealer and he can change it without informing the importer.

“ The online car purchase service provides the client and dealer with a platform to conduct an online transaction on the brand’s website. The car is sold by a dealer, therefore, after choosing a car, the client and the dealer agree on the terms of purchase. If necessary, the dealer can change the value of the car “, – reported in the press service of GM. The dealer’s press service declined to comment. Also, a request with a description of the situation was sent to Rospotrebnazdor, where it was advised to read the December memo on the department’s website.

A similar situation was noted with the budget Kia Ceed. So, the price on the official website of the Korean brand for a car with a specific VIN number was 1,554,900 rubles and the dealer was also indicated. When contacting the manager, it was confirmed that the car is in stock, but without loans and trade-in costs from 2 million rubles, although the website did not report anything about such conditions. In addition, judging by the official comment of the dealer’s representatives, there are no such vehicles at all.

“ The ad indicates the minimum cost of the car (in the minimum configuration and modification), but there are no such cars available now. The term of order execution in case of pre-order due to the pandemic is from three months or more, and until the car arrives at the dealer there is no way to save the price, since the importer does not have a “price protection”, that is, the price is saved for the dealer “, – reported in the press service.

What does Rospotrebnadzor say?

The execution of the contract is paid at the price established by the agreement of the parties, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor specified. By law, the buyer is obliged to pay for the goods at the price announced by the seller at the time of the conclusion of the retail sales contract.

“It should be borne in mind that the manufacturer of goods is their seller in relation to consumers, that is, a party to the retail sale and purchase agreement, as a rule, is never. And the so-called “manufacturer’s suggested retail price” used for marketing purposes has no legal content.

According to Art. 455 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, “an agreement can be concluded for the sale and purchase of goods available from the seller at the time of the conclusion of the contract, as well as goods that will be created or acquired by the seller in the future” agreed, if the contract allows you to determine the name and quantity of goods “- said in Rospotrebnadzor.

In this case, the completeness of the goods is one of the conditions of the purchase and sale agreement, and “the seller is obliged to transfer to the buyer the goods that comply with the terms of the purchase and sale agreement on completeness.” Completeness is still determined by the seller. Accordingly, this also affects the price of the goods.

Brawlers are left without a car

It is still possible to buy “naked” cars, but only online. Sometimes such offers appear in the online showrooms of dealers, but, according to insiders, this is more a system error than a common situation.

“ When the car is just planned for delivery, employees are already creating a work order for the “dopa”. Thus, when a car comes to our warehouse, it is automatically “dressed”, and a fully equipped version is loaded on the site. But sometimes this process is disrupted and incomplete cars end up on the site, experienced customers immediately make an advance payment on them. It is clear that the manager immediately contacts them and clarifies that this is a system failure and the car is not in the dealer’s warehouse, but in the manufacturer’s warehouse, abroad, and it is not known when it will arrive in Russia. Then the manager proposes to consider other configuration options, “- comments a source in a large car dealer company.

Then the client has two choices – either go for maximum publicity in the media space, to bloggers, or hire a sensible lawyer and fight in the legal field.

“ It would seem that publicity in such situations helps, but more often brawlers simply return their prepayment and are left without a car. If we see such a person, more often we also follow the principle and simply return the prepayment. But if a person starts writing to Rospotrebnadzor, goes to court or to the FAS, we would rather give him a car than refund the bail. The fact is that the price on the site is an offer. We are obligated to sell the product for this price, which most buyers are not aware of. Thus, it is easier for us not to get involved with such customers and sell one car without special stages, than to sue and waste time, “the source concludes.

Lawyer Vadim Gevorkyan confirms the words of the businessman, but notes that if the case goes to court, often the financial losses from paying for legal services will be greater than the difference in price.

“Such imposition of services is illegal, it is a fact. But it will be difficult to prove it, and even more laborious – to buy a car at the stated price. As a result, the cost of lawyers will be added to the price of the car. There is no economic benefit, ”Gevorgyan said.

Telegram channel of sales

Some car manufacturers offer to buy the car directly through their own online stores. But, unfortunately, often the cars are out of stock and the buyer has to go to the dealer again. So, during the day, the editorial office tried to “buy” at least some car in the Hyundai online store, but to no avail: there were no cars available.

