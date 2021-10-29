All pastel shades: Julia Roberts in a gentle casual look in Los Angeles

Julia Roberts

Fans of 51-year-old Julia Roberts are delighted with her fashionable images: in their opinion, the star looks flawless both on the red carpet and in everyday life. For example, the other day, the actress once again delighted fans with a feminine casual look, which she picked up for a trip to a beauty salon in Calabasas.

In fresh paparazzi shots taken that day, Julia looks very stylish: she’s wearing a white T-shirt, navy skinny jeans and a gray button-down jumper. Roberts’ look is complemented by black sunglasses, a cozy scarf, black boots and a light brown pigtail bag.

Julia spent at least two hours in the beauty salon: during this time, the star updated her hair color, did her styling and manicure.

By the way, it was recently revealed that Roberts will not take part in the filming of the second season of the series “Homecoming” – this news pretty upset the loyal fans of the actress. At the same time, Julia will remain one of the executive producers of the show.

However, Roberts fans shouldn’t be upset: this year they will see her in the drama “Ben Is Back”, which premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. In addition, in the near future, Julia should start working on the film Little Bee (the film has not yet received a title in the Russian box office) – it will be a screen version of Chris Cleve’s novel The Other Hand.