almost the moment of “Sputnik” – the American general admitted that China’s test of hypersonic weapons took the United States by surprise – InoTV

07:08 Military doctors arrived in Khakassia to help in the fight against COVID-19 Military medics from the Central Military District (CVD) arrived in Abakan to fight COVID-19.

06:47 Three cars collided on the outside of the Moscow Ring Road On the outside of the second kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD), three cars collided.

06:32 The Baltic Assembly accused Russia of spreading “disinformation” Deputy of the Latvian Seim, Vice-President of the Baltic Assembly Janis Vutsans said that inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Benelux and Baltic countries in the fight against the spread of disinformation should be strengthened. In particular, in this context, the politician mentioned Russia, which allegedly influences the Baltic states. RT got acquainted with fragments of Vutsans’ speech.

06:16 Police detain a man who stabbed a district police officer in Krasnoyarsk The Krasnoyarsk police detained a man who stabbed a police officer in the face with a knife.

06:01 In Russia, they offered a new benefit for pensioners who own cars State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev proposed to exempt vehicles with engine power up to 150 hp belonging to pensioners from transport tax. with. A copy of the letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov is at the disposal of RT.

05:48 Gunzburg: you will need to be vaccinated with a nasal vaccine no more than once every six months Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that it would be necessary to be vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus infection no more than once every six months.

05:30 Xi Jinping to Attend G20 Summit via Video Conferencing President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping will take part in the events of the G20 summit, which will be held on October 30 and 31 in Rome, via video link.

05:11 The newest patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea The newest patrol ship of project 22160 “Sergei Kotov” went to sea for the first time to undergo factory sea trials.

04:51 A fire in a Yakut village killed two adults and injured three children As a result of a fire in the Yakut village of Verkhnevilyuisk, two people were killed and three children were injured.

04:33 Biden arrives in Rome to attend G20 summit US President Joe Biden arrived in Rome to attend the G20 summit.

04:16 The engine for the MS-21 liner was first tested in volcanic ash The gas generator of the PD-14 aircraft engine for the Russian MS-21 airliner was tested with the ash of the Kamchatka volcano Shiveluch.

03:51 Panama Canal handled a record 516 million tons of cargo in 12 months The Panama Canal, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, ended fiscal 2021 with a record cargo transportation result of 516.7 million tonnes, up 10% from the pre-pandemic 2019.

03:28 In Ukraine, they gave a forecast for mortality from COVID-19 Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel that the death rate from coronavirus in the country in November could reach a thousand people a day.

03:14 Rospotrebnadzor has banned the import of tangerines from a Turkish manufacturer Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of tangerines from one of the Turkish producers due to the detection of pesticides in the products.

02:52 First convict executed in six years in Oklahoma The first execution of a convict in six years was carried out in the US state of Oklahoma.

02:36 Wilfand gave a forecast for the temperature anomaly The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that a temperature anomaly of seven degrees above normal will be observed in the center of the European part of Russia until at least Wednesday.

02:11 Reuters: State Department called for additional rights to fly over Russia US airlines have called on the Department of State to ensure the right to fly over Russia urgently.

01:53 Trankov told who is the main rival of Valieva on Skate Canada Two-time Olympic champion Maxim Trankov shared his expectations from the performance of Russian Kamila Valieva at the second stage of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating season 2021/22 in Canada.

01:50 The Ministry of Health of Ukraine assured that there will be enough booster doses for everyone The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel that Ukraine had entered into an agreement for a sufficient amount of coronavirus vaccine to provide a booster dose to everyone.

01:42 Gurtskaya – about transfers of foreigners to the RPL: ​​their wives are panicky about Russia Football agent Timur Gurtskaya told why foreign players refuse to move to Russian clubs.

01:38 Valieva and Tuktamysheva will conduct a separate training session before the start of the Canadian Grand Prix Russians Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alena Kostornaya, Evgeny Semenenko and Makar Ignatov will hold a separate training session due to a delay in arriving in Canada before the start of the second stage of the Grand Prix in Figure Skating in Vancouver.

01:30 Belarus introduces a ban on the export of medical oxygen from the country The Belarusian authorities decided to introduce a six-month ban on the export of medical and technical oxygen from the republic.

01:19 Media: Boca Juniors midfielder Villa may move to Dynamo Boca Juniors midfielder Sebastian Villa is close to joining Dynamo Moscow.

01:14 Pentagon: US allies need to be allowed to supply Ukraine with damaging weapons Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said that the allies of the United States need to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons systems to Ukraine.

00:58 Kolyada spoke about the free program to the soundtrack from the movie “Schindler’s List” Russian Mikhail Kolyada admitted that he is not embarrassed when other skaters use music from the soundtrack of the film “Schindler’s List” in their performances in the 2021/2022 season.

00:56 Gagarin’s bust installed in the capital of Nicaragua In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight, a bust of Yuri Gagarin was installed in the capital of Nicaragua.

00:39 6 wildfires were extinguished in Russia per day Forest fire services in Russia extinguished six wildfires per day on an area of ​​1059 hectares.

00:28 Atlético drew with Levante in the match Examples Madrid “Atletico” could not keep the winning score in the 11th round match of the Spanish Football Championship with “Levante”.

00:21 Assange’s father commented on the situation with his son’s case The father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, John Shipton, told RT that British and Swedish prosecutors worked together to keep his son in the embassy for as long as possible until they thought out a plan for his extradition to the United States.

00:13 Tukhugov told who he will never fight against in the UFC The Russian fighter of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Zubair Tukhugov admitted that he will never fight with his fellow countrymen in mixed martial arts tournaments.

23:59 Krasnozhan – about women’s Euro 2022: we will try to get out of the group The head coach of the Russian women’s national football team, Yuri Krasnozhan, commented on the results of the draw for the final stage of the 2022 European Championship in England.

23:59 Politico: US delayed testing of hypersonic weapons ahead of Putin-Biden meeting The US administration has delayed testing of hypersonic weapons ahead of the summit of US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Geneva in June.

23:48 Terrorists carry out nine attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said that militants of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra * carried out nine attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

23:44 Dina Averina broke Kanaeva’s record for the number of gold medals at the World Cup Russian woman Dina Averina has surpassed the record of her compatriot Evgenia Kanaeva for the number of personal gold medals at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

23:39 In the Moscow region, buses will change the schedule during the holidays In the Moscow region, buses will change the schedule during the holidays, said Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

23:35 Zakharova said the United States deliberately complicated the provision of consular services Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the American side deliberately destroyed the system of rendering consular services in Russia.

23:24 US Department of Justice announced the extradition of Russian citizen Dunaev from South Korea Russian Vladimir Dunaev was extradited from South Korea to the United States on charges of cybercrimes. This was reported in the Ministry of Justice of the country.

23:17 Khachanov and Rublev could not make it to the 1/2 finals of the tournament in St. Petersburg in doubles The Russians Karen Khachanov and Andrei Rublev were unable to reach the semifinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in St. Petersburg in doubles.

23:07 Moldova agreed with Naftogaz on the supply of 1.5 million cubic meters of gas The Public Property Agency under the Government of Moldova reported that Chisinau signed a contract for the supply of 1.5 million cubic meters. meters of gas with the Ukrainian company Naftogaz.

23:05 Cosmonaut Novitsky praised the actions of the crew members Hero of Russia cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky in the RT stream “Beautiful Russia boo-boo-boo” said that the film crew, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, had completed a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for a score of “five” on a five-point scale.

22:59 Sochi beat Spartak away in the KHL match Sochi beat Moscow Spartak on a visit in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match.

22:56 Investigators are checking on the fact of the fall of the fence on the child in Moscow Investigators organized a pre-investigation check into the fall of a fence on a wheelchair with an 11-month-old baby in Moscow. This was reported in the capital management of the IC of Russia.

22:47 Lebedev spoke about the situation with the actress who played Marina Wolf in the sketch show Designer Artemy Lebedev, under the heading “Enrages” of the RT stream “Beautiful Russia boo-boo-boo”, commented on the situation with the actress who played Marina Wulf in a sketch show about the fictional deputy Vitaly Nalivkin, who was sentenced to three months in prison.

22:38 Protsenko announced the chance of re-contracting coronavirus in six months The doctor of the hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko said that the chance of re-contracting the coronavirus appears six months after the infection.

22:38 Jan – about the fight with Sandhagen: I’ll send him to bed Russian mixed martial arts fighter Pyotr Yan shared his expectations from the fight for the interim bantamweight title of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) with Corey Sandhagen from the United States.

22:24 Lebedev said that he was “enraged” by the series “Squid Game” Designer Artemy Lebedev, as part of the “Enrages” section of the RT stream “Beautiful Russia boo-boo-boo,” said that he was “enraged” by the South Korean TV series Squid Game, which became the most popular project in the history of the streaming platform Netflix.

22:23 Ambassador expressed hope for improving relations between Russia and the EU Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexei Meshkov expressed hope that relations between Moscow and Brussels will improve during the French presidency of the EU Council.

22:22 In the Kirov region, a student who rescued a girl from a pit with boiling water was awarded The government of the Kirov region awarded schoolboy Danil Cherenev, who rescued a girl from a boiling water pit.

22:13 Severstal beat Torpedo in the KHL match Severstal Cherepovets defeated Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match.