https://ria.ru/20211029/esminets-1756958321.html

An American missile destroyer headed to the Black Sea

An American missile destroyer headed for the Black Sea – Russia news today

An American missile destroyer headed to the Black Sea

The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Porter has headed for the Black Sea, the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet said. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

2021-10-29T22: 59

2021-10-29T22: 59

2021-10-29T23: 40

in the world

Naples

USA

NATO

us navy

Black Sea

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/72182/79/721827932_0:41:801:491_1920x0_80_0_0_e5a50bb8b3a8f146c20694323f51fa64.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The USS Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Porter headed for the Black Sea, the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet said. In a Twitter post from the Sixth Fleet, the US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full range of naval operations, often with allies and partners from other government departments.

https://ria.ru/20211025/strategiya-1756083098.html

Naples

USA

Black Sea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/72182/79/721827932_45 0:754:532_1920x0_80_0_0_9c2b8c1839f3f1178cf8bf797f38ab85.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, naples, usa, nato, us navy, black sea