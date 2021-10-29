https://ria.ru/20211029/esminets-1756958321.html
An American missile destroyer headed to the Black Sea
The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Porter has headed for the Black Sea, the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet said. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021
2021-10-29T22: 59
2021-10-29T22: 59
2021-10-29T23: 40
WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The USS Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Porter headed for the Black Sea, the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet said. In a Twitter post from the Sixth Fleet, the US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full range of naval operations, often with allies and partners from other government departments.
