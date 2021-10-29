Analyst Skarshevsky: Ukraine’s economy is entering its peak due to 90% of unprofitable enterprises – Gazeta.Ru

Due to the rampant unprofitability of enterprises, the Ukrainian economy is entering its peak. This opinion was expressed by Viktor Skarshevsky, an analyst at the Growford Institute, at a press conference at Golos.ua.

The expert says that 90% of the country’s enterprises have become unprofitable.

“And if they become unprofitable, then bankruptcy is not far off, no one experiences long-term losses,” concluded Skarshevsky.

According to the analyst, further Ukrainians will face massive layoffs and an increase in the number of unemployed. On the other hand, he noted that the authorities will bear an additional burden on the budget through the payment of benefits and subsidies.

Earlier, the parliament said that Ukrainian citizens not keep up for tariffs for communal services. Deputy Yuriy Boyko noted that the draft budget preserves the “energy poverty” of the population, which will persist not only against the backdrop of the government’s planned reduction in subsidies due to record gas prices, as well as extremely low energy efficiency.