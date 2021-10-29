Analysts’ opinions. Fund flows and results of Sberbank

EPFR Global released flow data for the week ending Wednesday.

Russian assets for the week showed net inflows of $ 20 million from equity and bond funds versus $ 130 million in the previous week.

Net capital inflows into Russian shares from funds (including all funds investing in Russian shares) for the reporting period amounted to $ 30 million against $ 190 million earlier (five weeks of inflows). Funds investing only in Russian stocks recorded an inflow of funds in the amount of $ 80 million against $ 150 million earlier (four weeks of inflows).

In RF bonds, funds (including all funds investing in RF bonds) recorded a capital outflow of $ 20 million in the reporting period, compared to the $ 60 million that went away last week (six weeks of outflows). Russian-only bond funds continued to see outflows of $ 20 million (ten weeks of outflows).

“Global investors are increasingly concerned about EM stocks, while bonds, on the contrary, have received a long-awaited respite (Evergrande has so far managed to avoid a default),” analysts at BCS Global Markets said. “The weekly data looks mixed, we expect a new trend to emerge in the next 1-2 weeks.”

Sberbank is getting closer to the goal of 1 trillion rubles. by profit.

According to IFRS, Sberbank made a profit of RUB 978 billion in 9 months of 2021. (+ 75% YoY), including 3Q3 profit RUB 348 bln. The return on equity for 9 months of 2021 was 25.8%. All key business segments are showing high growth rates. Thanks to this, operating income increased in 9 months of 2021 to RUB 1,844 billion. (+ 14% YoY). In addition, in the face of an increase in the key rate, Sberger manages to raise interest rates on loans faster than on client funds. This contributes to the growth of marginality. Clients’ financial condition is improving against the backdrop of economic recovery. Taking into account the improvement in the quality of loans, Sberbank reduced the cost of provisioning losses for 9 months of 2021 to 127 billion rubles. (-68% y / y).

“The strong results of Sberbank for 9 months of 2021 turned out to be within the framework of the consensus forecast,” analysts of Promsvyazbank note. – However, stocks came under pressure due to the risks of worsening results in the IV quarter amid the restrictions imposed on the economy in October-November due to the coronavirus. As business activity recovers, we expect that Sberbank shares will be able to win back the current fall. We also believe that the profit target for the year in the amount of 1.2 trillion rubles. will be done. “

VK Group (formerly Mail.ru Group) presented its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

“The revenue turned out to be approximately at the level of forecasts, and the EBITDA margin surpassed our estimates,” Veles Capital analysts comment. – The high base of last year and the lack of new launches put significant pressure on the gaming segment’s revenues, in connection with which the company decided to reduce the forecast for revenue growth this year from 127-130 billion rubles. up to 124-127 billion rubles. At the same time, the holding’s EBITDA margin should improve relative to last year. In the third quarter, a positive surprise for us was a sharp improvement in margins in the communications and social media segment, where EBITDA margin was 49.1% versus 41.3% in the previous quarter and 46.1% a year earlier. The profitability of the unconsolidated assets also improved. Loss at the EBITDA level in JV O2O decreased as a percentage of turnover from 25% to 16%. Our recommendation for the holding’s GDRs is “Buy” with a target price of RUB 2,646. for paper “.

Magnit’s revenue, taking into account the results of the acquired Dixy group, increased by 27.7% YoY to RUB 489.3 bln.

In particular, net retail revenue increased by 28.2% to RUB 475.5 billion, and growth excluding Dixy’s performance would have been 13.8%. Like-for-like sales (LfL) in Q3 2021 increased by 8.6%, driven by an increase in the average check by 8.3% and customer traffic by 0.3%. The retailer’s EBITDA in the third quarter grew by 27% to RUB 35.05 billion. The profitability of this indicator was 7.2%, as in the previous year.

“We have a positive view of the company’s reporting – despite the merger of Dixy, the company has not lost profitability, and its revenue and market share have only increased,” analysts at Promsvyazbank comment. – Growth in LFL sales of Magnit was the most impressive among retailers. As we expected, small format stores show higher revenue growth rates and the retailer is focusing on their development. As Dixy integrates into Magnit’s business model, increased profitability and positive synergies can be expected. In connection with all of the above, we are raising the target for Magnit shares to RUB 7,650 ”.

Evraz reported 3Q2021 operating results

“Temporary transport problems caused a decline in sales in the III quarter, however, in the IV quarter the situation should normalize,” Veles Capital analysts believe. – We note that Evraz risks losing its 2nd place in steel production to MMK, especially after the launch of the Turkish plant by the latter: at the moment, the gap is 1.5 million tons in annual terms (12 million tons for MMK versus 13.5 million tons for Evraz). We maintain our neutral view on Evraz and reiterate our HOLD recommendation with a target price of 503 pence.

Read the best materials from BCS Express in Telegram

BCS World of investments