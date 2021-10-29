Angelina Jolie at dinner with her middle son

While the scandalous investigation into the adoption of the actress’s eldest son is being discussed on the Web, Angelina, having returned from the Eurotrip, is enjoying the evening in the company of the middle heir.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images)

Jolie, 46, who adopted Pax in Vietnam in 2007, dined with her 17-year-old son at Nobu in Los Angeles. They were wearing masks as the delta version of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread throughout the city.

The actress wore a white top and loose pants under her favorite beige trenchcoat. The star complemented the image with diamond earrings, a gold chain, Dolce & Gabbana shoes and a beige handbag. Pax, on the other hand, wore a simple black jacket, white T-shirt and a pendant around his neck. He finished off the look with gray pants and a pair of black Converse All-Star trainers.

Angelina Jolie and Pax (Photo: legion-media.ru) Angelina Jolie and Pax (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Note that this walk will take place just a few weeks after Jolie won a major victory in a long battle for custody with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The California Court of Appeals disqualified Judge John Ouderkirk for failing to properly disclose previous deals with Pitt’s lawyers.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The star is seeking sole custody of the children: Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The scandalous eldest son of the star – Maddox – does not participate in the battle, since he is already 20 years old.