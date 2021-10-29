Angelina Jolie is dating the ex-boyfriend of the most beautiful woman on the planet

Angelina Jolie is dating rapper The Weeknd. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

After the divorce from Brad Pitt, there were no other men next to Angelina Jolie. The actress herself admitted that she was completely focused on raising children, so she had no time for novels. But now, it seems, there was a guy who managed to melt her heart. The paparazzi photographed how Angelina went to a romantic dinner with rapper The Weeknd last evening.

Jolie and the black singer met at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. They arrived separately, but left the institution together. The paparazzi photographed Jolie jumping into the seat of the musician’s black SUV, who took her with him. The couple continued the evening at the rapper’s $ 70 million mansion.

It is noteworthy that this is already the second date between the Canadian artist and the Hollywood star. The last time the paparazzi caught Angelina and The Weeknd was in June. The two of them had dinner together in the same Italian restaurant as now.

The Weeknd met with supermodel Bella Hadid, recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful women on the planet. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye has long been a womanizer. The musician met with supermodel Bella Hadid, recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful women on the planet. After breaking up with a fashion model, The Weeknd became the boyfriend of singer Selena Gomez. After breaking up with the pop diva, he repeatedly made attempts to return Bella Hadid – and they were crowned with success. However, the couple still broke up in 2019 due to too busy work schedules.

And now one of the main stars of Hollywood has hit the rapper’s network. Angelina is 15 years older than the musician, but it seems that the couple is not at all embarrassed by such a difference in age. In any case, having an affair with a guy much younger than yourself has already become a trend among movie and show business stars.

Recall that in September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from her husband after a quarrel in a private jet, when during an altercation, a drunken Pitt hit his eldest son Maddox. After that, the guardianship authorities initiated an investigation. Pitt received treatment for alcoholism and a course of family psychotherapy.

The artist won the right to see the heirs, but the lawsuit on divorce and custody of children dragged on for many years. Only at the end of May 2021, Brad received the right to joint custody. Angelina disagreed with this court decision and appealed. According to independent lawyers, over the five years of the divorce proceedings, the ex-spouses spent both legal costs and lawyers’ services millions of dollars.

Angelina assures that after parting with her husband, she did not have a hearty chosen one. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

In the years after the divorce, both Pitt and Jolie have been credited with romantic relationships more than once. But, apparently, none of the intizhek became something serious for the actor. The last high-profile novel by Pitt happened last year – the actor was noticed along with the German model Nicole Poturalski. The 57-year-old artist dated a 27-year-old fashion model for several months, they had love at a distance: Brad lived in the USA, Nicole – in Berlin. The lovers flew to visit each other, but this situation could not last long.

Angelina, on the other hand, assures that after parting with her husband, she did not have a hearty chosen one. In an interview with E! News Daily Pop Jolie explained why this happened.

– I guess I just have a very long list with different “no” – joked Angelina. – I’ve been alone for a long time.

Jolie admitted that after breaking up with her husband, she completely focused on children. And if before she worried about them, now they are trying to take care of her.

– I have six very talented children. Of course, you wake up with the thought, “I have to make sure they are okay.” But to be honest, things changed a few years ago. Now they want to make sure that mom is okay. They take good care of me, we are a great team. I am very lucky … and therefore I am worried. I am one of those who are always worried, but I adore them, – said the actress.