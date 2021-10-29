Angelina Jolie spent the second time with her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller

The actress introduced the ex-spouse to her son.





Angelina Jolie











Last week, Angelina Jolie was spotted at the apartment complex of her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller. It was reported that the actress spent about 3 hours at the ex-lover’s house. According to media reports, the couple had a dinner for two. And now Jolie has met the actor again. If last time there was only one star, this time – in the company of his eldest son, 17-year-old Pax. The paparazzi filmed the star near Miller’s apartment, where she stayed for about an hour. The actress was wearing a solid black dress.

It is worth noting that Jolie and Miller do not have second halves now. Both actors are recovering from their divorces. In addition, ex-lovers have always had a warm relationship. The story of their love began about 26 years ago.

The couple had an affair on the set of the movie “Hackers”. A year later, Jolie and Miller legalized their relationship. However, the busy schedule forced the stars to live separately, and after three years they divorced. Later, Angelina admitted that their separation from Johnny was the stupidest decision in her life.

But with another ex-spouse, Brad Pitt, Angie’s relationship is not going well. After years of litigation, the famous actors, who parted ways in 2016, have finally decided who their kids will spend more time with. The judge ruled that Pitt and Jolie should equally share custody of 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. However, Angelina does not agree with this decision and intends to continue the struggle for sole custody.