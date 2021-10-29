Angelina Jolie with her sons continued the celebration in New York

Angelina Jolie and her two children, sons Pax and Knox, enjoyed a sunny day in New York City as they headed to the Upper West Side for hot dogs! Check out the cute photo of the trio.

Angelina Jolie’s birthday celebrations continued in New York City as she and her two children, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox, headed to the Upper West Side hotspot, Grey’s Papaya, for some street food! The trio were spotted enjoying the sun at the Big Apple on Tuesday June 8th when they ordered some delicious treats from their favorite Big Apple store. Angie and her two children looked very cute and casual. You can see the photo here.

The Oscar-winning actress, who celebrated her 46th birthday on June 4, wore a high-waisted gray tweed maxi skirt that reached to her ankles a few inches higher. She paired the skirt with a casual cotton white T-shirt with a pocket square and a pair of taupe sandals. Pax and Knox also opted for casual wear, opting for tees and long pants for summer weather.

Angelina’s walk with her two sons came after her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, received a court order on May 26 for joint custody of the former couple’s minor children. Judge John Ouderkirk ruled that the 57-year-old actor, film star “Once in … In Hollywood “ the time spent with their five minor children is extended, including a 16-year-old Zakhara, 14 year old Shiloh and 12 year old Vivienas well as Pax and Knox. To the eldest son of a former couple, Maddox, 19 years old, and therefore is not covered by the guardianship arrangement.

Child custody battle since 2016

Brad and Angelina’s highly publicized custody battle has continued since their split in 2016. Since then, they have both been in and out of court, discussing their cases with their respective legal groups. Until the recent ruling, Angelina filed a complaint against Judge Ouderkirk in court, alleging that her teens were barred from testifying.

It was never clarified what the testimony of her teenagers would entail. However, Angelina filed documents (which were sealed) in March, in which alleged “evidence and authority” were backed up by allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband and partner. However, it is now clear that Angelina cherishes every moment with her children, keeping up with the latest changes in the custody system.