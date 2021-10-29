Anti-waxer is more popular than the premiere. Why Latvia went to a new lockdown, and who is to blame?

Oksana Antonenko

BBC Russian Service, Riga

Hour ago

There are no problems in Latvia to get a vaccine. There is a problem with the fact that residents do not want to be vaccinated

Latvia is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus with the highest incidence rates in the world. The country’s authorities have introduced a lockdown and are asking for help from other EU countries. There are 1.9 million people living in Latvia, and they have had four vaccines to choose from for almost half a year, but only about 52% of the population is fully vaccinated. Politicians blame anti-Axis and conspiracy theories.

Doctors are waiting for summons

Latvia leads among the EU countries in terms of the incidence of coronavirus – 17.6 thousand cases per 100 thousand people. On a weekly headline, according to The New York Times, Latvia is number one in the world, and the peak of the new wave has yet to be passed.

In Latvian hospitals, there are almost one and a half thousand patients with a severe form of coronavirus, until recently this line was considered critical. Now politicians and doctors predict: soon there will be two thousand, and then three.

Latvia sent a request for assistance to the EU Civil Defense Agency; Sweden has already sent 120 fans and 300 monitors to the country. However, this is not enough, hundreds more units of medical equipment and thousands of beds are needed.

According to the head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Daniel Pavljaets, Latvia is approaching a situation that “we have not seen even in nightmares.”

Hospitals in the country are operating at close to their maximum capacity

The Ministry of Health intends to demand the announcement of a general mobilization, which has not yet happened in Latvian history. In practice, this means that the state will be able to summon physicians from private clinics, as well as those who have received medical education, but do not work in their specialty, on the agenda. The state is ready to pay them their salaries; for failure to appear, they face criminal liability.

The Latvian Society of Physicians in response demanded the minister’s resignation and announced that the Ministry of Health is shifting responsibility to doctors for their mistakes – for example, poorly organized vaccination.

All this is happening against the backdrop of the most severe lockdown since the beginning of the pandemic – essential stores are open until seven in the evening, everything else is closed. There is a curfew from eight in the evening.

Everyone is to blame

During one of the press conferences, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that the current situation is the responsibility of the whole society, not one government.

According to him, the problem is not only and not so much in the incidence rate as in the low level of vaccination. And here Latvia is one of the leaders in the EU, only from the end.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins is not ready to assign all responsibility for the new lockdown only to the government

At the beginning of the lockdown on October 21, 49% of the population had completed the full course of vaccinations, which was the fifth from the end in Europe. Mass vaccination began in May, since then anyone, regardless of age and health status, could receive one of the vaccines approved in the European Union.

But if in May up to 23 thousand people were vaccinated daily, then in the summer – no more than five thousand. “The incidence was low, people enjoyed the summer,” – this is how the low rates of vaccination explained the spokesman for the Ministry of Health Oskar Schneider.

Now the lockdown and the mandatory vaccination of representatives of a number of professions have again raised the rate of vaccination: by the evening of October 28, more than 52% of the population had already been fully vaccinated.

Pseudo-grafts

As it turned out, in Latvia there is a practice of fictitious vaccinations and the purchase of vaccination certificates.

The state police are conducting more than twenty criminal cases of fictitious vaccinations, in which more than ten medical workers appear. According to unofficial information, a certificate of vaccination without the vaccination itself can be bought for 200-300 euros.

At the beginning of October 2021, the whole country was discussing a tragic case: a teacher died from the coronavirus. And judging by the preliminary data, she did not want to be vaccinated – despite the obligation to do so – and her son, apparently, bought and presented her with a certificate.

The National Microbiology Laboratory receives at least ten “suspect” tests a week.

Photo author, Getty Images

We are talking about seemingly vaccinated patients who are admitted to the hospital with a severe form of coronavirus, and then it turns out that there are no antibodies in their blood that should have appeared after vaccination. Such analyzes can be the reason for checking and new cases.

Russians again?

Politicians and doctors argue why the inhabitants of Latvia do not want to be vaccinated in any way, if the advantages of vaccination are, it seems, obvious: 78% of those infected with coronavirus are not vaccinated now, 85% of patients with a severe form are not vaccinated either.

One of the versions that is being discussed in the Latvian society is that the least vaccinated Russian-speaking population is almost a quarter of all residents of Latvia.

And the reason for this: the state began an information campaign in the Latvian language, so the Russian-speaking did not fully understand the seriousness of the situation.

A number of Latvian media outlets, citing doctors, reported that the majority of patients in covid departments are Russian-speaking. “We do not have such data,” Health Minister Daniel Pavluts said in response.

According to the press secretary of the Ministry of Health Oskar Schneider, no one collects statistics on the native language of vaccinated and unvaccinated residents of the country. And information about vaccination can now be obtained in both languages, information telephones also work in Latvian and Russian.

On October 28, the statistical office of Latvia published its data (with the stipulation that this is the result of an experimental calculation, and it cannot be considered official). It follows from them that there are 42% of Russian patients in hospitals, 52% of Latvians, and 6% of other nationalities.

In neighboring Estonia, with a similar demographic situation, 57% of the population has already been vaccinated – and there is no lockdown. In Romania, the most lagging EU country in terms of vaccination rates, 31% of the population is vaccinated despite the fact that the society is not linguistically divided in any way.

Chips, bluetooth and embryos

On the other hand, the Latvian authorities note the high popularity of conspiracy theories and the low level of trust in vaccines.

Anti-vaccination rallies become commonplace in Riga in 2021

“German scientists found chips in the heads of those who died after vaccination”, “the brain of the vaccinated can be contacted using bluetooth”, “vaccines are associated with embryos killed during abortions” – all the world classics of covid conspiracy theories have been translated into Latvian and are actively disseminated through social networks …

The most popular such channels and accounts have thousands and tens of thousands of subscribers. Their total social media audience exceeds that of national public television.

“Residents of Latvia do not trust the government, the level of trust in the authorities is one of the lowest in the EU,” sociologist Arnis Kaktins tells the BBC Russian Service. “And if people don’t trust the authorities, they don’t trust what the authorities are calling for. for example, get vaccinated. “

In such a situation, according to the sociologist, the population sooner or later begins to look for alternative points of view and sources of information. “And in the jungle of the Internet today you can find anything,” he added.

Four parties, hundreds of channels

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Latvian media drew attention to a video in which Marina Kornatovskaya, a paramedic at the largest state-run Eastern hospital, tells entrepreneur Valentin Eremeev that overcrowded hospitals are a myth, statistics are fabricated, and doctors harm patients with pneumonia. This was the first antique viral video, followed by a veritable avalanche of similar ones.

Photo author, Getty Images

Kornatovskaya was fired from the hospital, a criminal case was opened against her and Yeremeyev. This does not prevent both from continuing to be active on social networks, criticizing the lockdown and calling for a fight against the “regime.”

Kornatovskaya has over ten thousand Facebook subscribers and almost 65 thousand Instagram subscribers. Eremeev has 18 thousand on Facebook and 64 on Instagram. They are among the most popular bloggers in the country.

In addition to them, there are already four parties in Latvia who criticize lockdowns, masks and vaccinations. The most popular politician among them is the deputy of the Seimas Aldis Gobzems (Law and Order party), the organizer of mass pickets against the restrictions associated with the pandemic.

The police have repeatedly fined Gobzems for holding thousands-strong rallies during the bans on gatherings. Recently, Gobzems announced that he had contracted the coronavirus, but did not give up his position.

Gobzems has 58 thousand followers on Facebook and 6.6 thousand on Twitter. For comparison, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has less than 10 thousand followers on Facebook, but about 28 thousand on Twitter.

Another politician who actively opposes compulsory vaccination and lockdown is Ainars Slesers (Latvia in First Place party), an entrepreneur who is being prosecuted in connection with episodes of corruption. He also regularly pickets against the restrictions related to the spread of the pandemic.

The general secretary of his party, Arnis Cimdars, died of the coronavirus; Slesers himself recently announced that he had also become infected. Neither one nor the other influenced his rhetoric.

“Regarding Slesers and Gobzems, I really consider them murderers in this situation,” political scientist Iveta Kazoka said in an interview with Latvian Radio. [Они] scare people away from vaccination. How else can you call it? Of course, they have the most important responsibility in the situation we are in. ”

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that “pseudo-politicians” should be held responsible for lying.

Gita Grzybowska, a spokeswoman for the Latvian State Police, told the BBC Russian Service that the country’s legislation, in principle, does not provide for liability for spreading fakes.