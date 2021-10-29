Anti-waxer is more popular than the premiere. Why Latvia went to a new lockdown, and who is to blame?

  • Oksana Antonenko
  • BBC Russian Service, Riga

Latvia is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus with the highest incidence rates in the world. The country’s authorities have introduced a lockdown and are asking for help from other EU countries. There are 1.9 million people living in Latvia, and they have had four vaccines to choose from for almost half a year, but only about 52% of the population is fully vaccinated. Politicians blame anti-Axis and conspiracy theories.

Doctors are waiting for summons

Latvia leads among the EU countries in terms of the incidence of coronavirus – 17.6 thousand cases per 100 thousand people. On a weekly headline, according to The New York Times, Latvia is number one in the world, and the peak of the new wave has yet to be passed.

In Latvian hospitals, there are almost one and a half thousand patients with a severe form of coronavirus, until recently this line was considered critical. Now politicians and doctors predict: soon there will be two thousand, and then three.

Latvia sent a request for assistance to the EU Civil Defense Agency; Sweden has already sent 120 fans and 300 monitors to the country. However, this is not enough, hundreds more units of medical equipment and thousands of beds are needed.

