Apple and Amazon Disappointment and G20 Summit By Investing.com

Investing.com – Disappointing earnings reports from Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 and Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 will put pressure on the US stock market. World leaders will travel to Rome for the G20 summit, but will still be far apart on reaching a consensus on climate policy ahead of COP 26 next week. But they are closer to each other on the issue of global taxation. Eurozone bond yields peaked in more than a year on fears that the ECB will cut stimulus. Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 has confirmed the renaming to Meta, and Big Oil is leading the daily revenue reporting list. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Friday, October 30th.

1. Apple and Amazon disappoint

Apple and Amazon disappointed with their quarterly earnings reports, which came out after the close of trading on Thursday, causing both stocks to fall premarket.

Apple’s sales have been hit by supply chain problems, and CEO Tim Cook warned that the upcoming holiday season could be even worse in that regard. This issue was previously reported in unconfirmed reports.

Amazon’s troubles were related to increased production costs, especially labor costs, which negatively affected the profitability of the company’s core e-commerce business.

In contrast, Amazon Web Services continued to be profitable. However, earnings per share were roughly 25% below analysts’ forecasts, which was a rare and visible disappointment for one of the heavyweights in the market.

2. PCE data, personal income and expenses

The latest US inflation-related economic data ahead of the next meeting of the Federal Reserve is due out at 08:30 am ET (10:30 GMT), along with personal income and personal spending data for September.

Core consumer spending is expected to rise 0.2% in September, compared with 0.3% in August and a peak of 0.7% in April. Also, the PCE’s annual core inflation rate is expected to rise from 3.6% a month ago to 3.7%.

The Consumer Expenditure Index (PCE) is the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. These numbers will be released the day after new signs of a strengthening labor market emerge, when the number of initial applications for unemployment benefits fell to a new post-pandemic low of 281 thousand.

3. The American market is likely to decline; oil companies in the spotlight

US stocks are expected to open lower amid disappointment with earnings from Apple and Amazon (and Starbucks (: SBUX), which also fell short of earnings).

By 06:15 AM ET (10:15 GMT) it was down 45 points, or 0.1%, down 0.5%, and 100 points down 0.9%.

The shogon will likely focus on Facebook, which on Thursday confirmed its intention to rebrand, changing its name to Meta, as well as major oil and gas companies – Exxon Mobil (NYSE 🙂 and Chevron (NYSE :), which will report on income.

4.G20 Signs Tax Treaty

World leaders will gather in Rome for the annual G20 summit (a group of 20 industrialized and developing countries). At least some of them, since China’s leader Xi Jinping, will not come.

That alone should ensure that nothing politically significant is achieved, especially on climate change consensus building ahead of COP 26 next week, although the group is likely to sign a global agreement to guarantee a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

This new minimum rate is a key clause for American Democrats to raise corporate taxes to pay for a heavily cut spending bill. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he had agreed on the scope of the bill, which would increase its total cost by about $ 1.85 trillion, thus failing to deliver on much of the party’s campaign promises.

5. Eurozone bonds are under pressure

The eurozone government bond market is alarmed as European Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde rejected proposals to raise interest rates next year at a press conference on Thursday.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bonds rose 16 basis points to 1.15%, hitting a new 14-month high. Greece’s benchmark bonds have followed suit, highlighting how important the ECB’s support over the past 18 months has been for the market.

Market sentiment was not helped by a sharp hike in consumer prices in the eurozone in October, with preliminary data showing inflation at 4.1% year-on-year, up from 3.4% in September, above the expected 3.7%.

Written by Jeffrey Smith