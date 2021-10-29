Ariana Grande admits she canceled concerts due to health problems – Culture

During the Sweetener’s world tour, which took place in 2019, there were many rumors about the possible illness of Ariana Grande.

The singer herself has repeatedly complained of health problems. But only now it became known what was the reason for Grande’s poor health.

Ariana took part in the recording of the Backstage Pass podcast with Eric Vetro. The singer admitted that almost half of her world tour Sweetener suffered from bronchitis – because of this, she had problems with her vocal cords and a severe headache.

– I was sick for four months out of the ten that Sweetener lasted. Because of this, I had to cancel one or two shows.– said Grande.

The singer also added that health problems are a thing of the past and now she feels great.

