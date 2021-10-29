arrested doctors from Kaliningrad thanked Dr. Roshal for his support – RT in Russian

Doctors Elena Belaya and Elina Sushkevich, accused of the death of a baby in a maternity hospital in Kaliningrad and who are in the women’s detention center No. 6 in Moscow, thanked the head of the National Medical Chamber, Dr. Leonid Roshal, for their support. This was reported to RT in the Moscow POC.

“Both arrested doctors say that they are grateful to the National Medical Chamber and personally to its president, Dr. Leonid Roshal, for their support,” said one of the members of the commission who visited the doctors in the pre-trial detention center.

According to him, the detained doctors are kept in multi-bed cells, 25 and 28 people, respectively.

“They assure that they now have no problems in relations with their cellmates,” added the interlocutor of RT.

The human rights activist recalled that in mid-October Elena Belaya was attacked by prisoners in another cell.

Earlier it was reported that the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, after an open letter from the president of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology Leonid Roshal, demanded to justify the conclusion of Sushkevich in custody.