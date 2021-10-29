Assange’s father commented on the situation with his son’s case – RT in Russian

The father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, John Shipton, told RT that British and Swedish prosecutors worked together to keep his son in the embassy for as long as possible until they thought out a plan for his extradition to the United States.

“As soon as you say something, the United States will kidnap you anywhere, and other countries will be honored to orchestrate the kidnapping of journalists on the pretext of extradition for an alleged violation,” Shipton said.

He added that “the United Kingdom has the opportunity to demonstrate clear and fair administration of justice to journalists around the world.”

“In short: there must be 10,000 people involved in protecting Julian, 60 organizations around the world, millions of dollars have been spent on it. No publisher, no journalist is able to attract as many forces to their defense as Julian Assange did, ”Shipton said.

Earlier it was reported that the US authorities provided the British justice with guarantees that the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, if extradited from the UK, would allegedly not be subjected to special administrative measures or held in a maximum security prison.

Assange’s lawyer, Aitor Martinez, said that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was unable to participate in the London High Court hearing even via video link for health reasons.