Baldwin loader names revealed

The Los Angeles Times revealed the names of the people who held the gun on set before it was handed over to actor Alec Baldwin, who shot Galina Hutchins, 42, in the chest during a rehearsal of a shootout on a New Mexico set last week.

According to the publication, these are gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. Halls handed the weapon directly to Baldwin, with the words that it was “cold”, that is, loaded with cinematic cartridges. However, the pistol ended up with live cartridges, which led to a tragedy. Recall that director Joel Sousa was also injured.

Now it turns out that six members of the film crew had already left the shooting, protesting against the working conditions. The publication emphasizes that Baldwin, being an experienced cinematographer and producer of the film, and not only the leading actor, should have responded to the problems, but this did not happen. Many do not believe that Baldwin did not know that the gunsmith was not an experienced person.

Baldwin himself insists on his initial claims. He re-posted on Twitter links to two articles that came out earlier, immediately after The Tragedy. The first, published in Variety, states that he was assured of the safety of the gun.

The second article, which appeared in The New York Times, cites a sworn testimony from assistant director Dave Halls, in which he admits that he should have looked more closely at the cartridges in each chamber of the pistol before declaring the weapon cold and handing it over. Baldwin.

In the meantime, photos of 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who worked as a gunsmith on the set of the film with Baldwin, appeared on Twitter.